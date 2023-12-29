DeWine to reveal, explain decision on bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday morning plans to share and publicly explain his decision to either sign into law or veto the SAFE Act, legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and block transgender student athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports.

The governor has said that people on both sides of the issues “want what is best for children.”

He has visited hospitals and has spoken with families that have said they have been helped and harmed by gender-affirming care.

The state Senate on Dec. 13 passed the legislation, introduced as House Bill 68, by a 24-8 vote. The Ohio House, later the same day, approved the legislation 61-27.

The bill is comprised of two acts: the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” and the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

“Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” would prevent minors from receiving gender reassignment surgery that aligns with their gender identity. It would prohibit minors from taking puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapies to help with gender transition.

“Save Women’s Sports Act” requires schools to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex. It focuses on preventing transgender girls from taking part in girls’ and women’s sports.

DeWine’s news conference is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m.



