DeWine set to visit Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab to discuss new program
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Mike DeWineAmerican politician in Ohio (born 1947)
Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab to discuss the new Ohio Crime Lab Efficiency Program.
The program was created to cut down on evidence-processing backlogs and speed up the process of analyzing evidence in crime labs across Ohio.
>>Nearly 2,000 pieces of donated protective gear to be sent to Ukraine, DeWine says
DeWine will stop by the lab on West Third Street around 10:00 a.m.
The governor will be joined by Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and the County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.