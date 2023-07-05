DeWine signs state budget into law; vetoes over 44 items

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s $86.1 billion 2024-2025 budget into law early Tuesday.

DeWine said the budget focuses on proving opportunities for jobs and economic development, education initiatives, investment in mental health services and infrastructure, and incentives and policies to improve the quality of nursing home care.

DeWine vetoed 44 items, including:

Another attempt to prohibit municipalities in the state from regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine product sales

Medicaid coverage of doulas

A provision allowing students to decline vaccines that are required for enrollment or residents at university dorms at private colleges or state intuitions

A full list of vetoed items can be found here.