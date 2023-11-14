DeWine speaks following the fatal bus crash in Ohio
A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 in Ohio Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.
Residents of a town in Iceland evacuated their homes after a state of emergency was declared over a looming volcanic eruption. A sharp rise in seismic activity prompted authorities to vacate the 3,600 locals from the small fishing town of Grindavik over the weekend.
The chair of the FDIC told a Senate committee Tuesday that he was 'personally disturbed' by a report of sexual harassment and a toxic culture at the regulatory agency.
While cost of proteins have mostly moderated, prices of some sides and dessert ingredients are up.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 11 of the fantasy football season!
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
The most anticipated event on F1’s 2023 calendar takes over Las Vegas’ iconic Strip this weekend.
Instagram users now have the option to only share feed posts and Reels with Close Friends instead of all their followers.
Authorities raided the home of a top Adams campaign staffer in addition to seizing the mayor’s phone.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Staples are still expensive, but a growing list of stuff is getting cheaper.
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
By Tuesday evening, the future of Washington State and Oregon State will be more known — as well as the existence of the Pac-12.
As macroeconomic data has come in cooler than expected, investors have become more bullish that the Fed's rate hikes are over, pushing them out of cash and into stocks and bonds.