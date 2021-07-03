DeWine vetoes 14 items in Ohio budget before signing it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.D. Davidson, The Center Square
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spent Thursday morning praising the General Assembly for the state’s new budget after removing several items late Wednesday night before signing it.

DeWine, who by law had to sign a balanced budget by July 1, used his veto to eliminate 14 items, fewer than previous years, saying the governor should concede to the Legislature when making those decisions.

DeWine called the budget a success that invests in a skilled workforce, health care, education, broadband expansion and public safety. The $74 billion two-year budget also includes a 3% across-the-board income tax reduction.

“At the start of the pandemic, we made tough choices. We cut spending and froze hiring. We did what we had to do,” DeWine said. “Ohioans are resilient, tough and strong. That fact that we now have this budget that invests in the future is thanks to what we all did as Ohioans early on.”

DeWine eliminated the General Assembly’s plan to vacate COVID-19 violations on businesses and refund any fines, along with an item he said risks the Medicaid overhaul already in place and puts lives at risk.

“The standard, in general, I think there should be a deference to the Legislature and to use the veto carefully, and if it’s a close call, I should defer to the Legislature,” DeWine said.

Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks called the budget balanced and successful, following a fiscal year that saw the state’s sales tax revenues exceed estimates by $1.5 billion.

DeWine left in a provision that stopped public-private partnerships with the state and local boards of elections in voter registration efforts, and another item that allows health care professionals to refuse care to individuals on moral grounds.

Voter rights groups, along with state Democrats, called the new law an effort to suppress voters throughout the state. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted called those claims unfounded.

“That is just absurd. That is just ridiculous,” DeWine said. “What goes on in Ohio is a good system. It’s a system that has worked for a long, long time. We have had expansive voting in the state of Ohio for a long, long time.”

The governor also said the idea of medical professionals refusing care is a practice going on throughout the world and situations seem to work themselves out.

“We have to respect people’s rights and people’s ability to make those decisions,” DeWine said.

DeWine vetoed two provisions that dealt with Medicaid. The first, he said, restricted the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and the Ohio Department of Medicaid from managing policies and costs. The second dealt with managed care procurement.

The governor also removed an item that required the State Controlling Board to have its agenda ready 14 days before a meeting, rather than seven, along with a provision that established a court of claims to hear open meeting violations. Currently, courts of common pleas hear those cases.

DeWine took out the General Assembly’s ability to intervene in executive branch litigation, and a provision that he said eliminated the director of mental and addiction from making appointments to county boards.

Also vetoed were four provisions dealing with education, including one that he said treated community and public schools differently and created an extra layer of bureaucracy for community schools. The others, he said, reduced accountability for community schools, would eliminate some nonpublic schools from participating in the state’s College Credit Plus program and eliminated an expedited approval process for EdChoice scholarships.

The governor also vetoed removing money from the Ohio Department of Taxation budget and excluding nursing facilities from quality incentive payment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Mike Dewine, States, News, Ohio, Budget

Original Author: J.D. Davidson, The Center Square

Original Location: DeWine vetoes 14 items in Ohio budget before signing it

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wolf’s line-item veto shrinks Pennsylvania’s budget

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shrank the size of the state’s nearly $41 billion spending plan narrowly Wednesday with a $3.1 million line-item veto.

  • Ohio GOP attorney general prevails in lawsuit alleging Biden relief bill unconstitutionally bars tax cuts

    A federal judge has ruled that a provision in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill limiting state tax cuts is unconstitutional, handing a victory to Republicans.

  • Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office. Those indicted include Cardinal Angelo Becciu as well as the former heads of the Vatican's financial intelligence unit and two Italian brokers involved in the Vatican's purchase of a building in a luxury area of London.

  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signs abortion pill "reversal" bill

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) signed a bill into law Friday that requires doctors to tell patients who take the abortion pill that they may halt the pregnancy termination halfway through the process.Why it matters: The legislation passed through the GOP-dominated Louisiana state legislature weeks prior. It's one of many anti-abortion bills Edwards signed on Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: The meas

  • Michigan college student loses appeal to drop ‘terrorist threat’ charge

    A college student in Michigan who posted a picture of a semi-automatic rifle lost an appeal to drop the “terrorist threat" charge he faces.

  • Police are searching for whoever fired 23 shots into the home of a Democratic Alabama lawmaker

    Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

  • Jill Biden's travels show range of missions and emotions

    After wrapping up a hectic, two-day swing through Dallas, Houston and Phoenix to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, Jill Biden didn’t relax on the four-hour flight back to Washington. Within the span of 36 hours this past week, Biden went from clinking cups of beer with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, at an Astros baseball game in Houston to joining the president in Florida to comfort families whose loved ones were lost or missing after the Surfside condo collapse. Along the way, she continued the juggling act that comes with being the first first lady to continue the career she had outside the White House.

  • What's on TV Friday: 'Dynasty' on The CW; 'Betty' on HBO; NHL's Stanley Cup Final on NBC

    What to watch Friday, July 2: 'Dynasty' on The CW; 'Betty' on HBO; NHL's Stanley Cup on NBC; Wimbledon on ESPN and ESPN2

  • Despite Backlash, Humble Bundle's Donation Limit Returns

    Earlier this year, Humble Bundle came under fire for announcing it would begin limiting the amount of people’s purchases that would go toward charity and temporarily reversed course. Today, the company announced it will begin rolling out caps on donations that are more generous but still prevent customers from sending all of the money they spend on Humble Bundles directly to charity, as had been an option for the company’s entire 10-year history.

  • Who’s replacing the flowers at Surfside memorial? It’s a mission for this 17-year-old

    Tragedies like the Surfside condominium collapse are why a 17-year-old student said he started his nonprofit, Helping Others and Giving Hope, almost two years ago.

  • Olympics-Polish speed climber has dog for company in quest for glory

    Miroslaw, who won her two world titles in speed climbing, is not alone in her quest for an Olympic gold medal -- dog Loki makes sure her concentration levels never dip during training sessions, always keeping her on her toes. "He is a little 'disruptor', he forces me to focus more on the training and learn how to switch off my mind from distractions," Miroslaw told Reuters. Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in a unique format where 20 male and 20 female athletes competing over three disciplines -- speed, lead and bouldering -- will be judged on their combined scores.

  • Why rising oil prices matter — and what comes next

    Oil prices are on the rise, which could mean costs are going up for almost everything. And experts tell Axios that tight capacity means prices have much higher to go.Why it matters: Gasoline, diesel and jet fuel come from oil — which is also used widely in the chemicals industry. Climbing oil prices mean higher costs for consumers and businesses at a time when prices for many goods and services have already been rising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • How Questlove unearthed the long-forgotten 'Black Woodstock'

    Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson talks about his critically acclaimed directorial debut "Summer of Soul" documenting 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

  • Most Christian Colleges Will Never Be a Safe Space For LGBTQ Students. But They Must Still Do Better To Affirm and Support Us

    As a queer person of faith born and raised in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, I have only ever attended Christian educational institutions. Like many evangelical and Christian denominations, the Seventh-day Adventist Church believe that being LGBTQ is a sin, and that life-long celibacy is the only acceptable response to a LGBTQ person’s sexuality. As long as the official Seventh-day Adventist teachings on gender and sexuality remain the same, campuses like Andrews will never be a completely safe environment for LGBTQ people.

  • Tilda Swinton Says ‘Questionable Decision’ to Email Margaret Cho Over ‘Doctor Strange’ Whitewashing Was ‘Naive, Confusing’

    Tilda Swinton revealed she is “very, very grateful” for Kevin Feige commenting on the whitewashing controversy for her character The Ancient One in the 2016 movie “Doctor Strange.” The details: The 60-year-old Scottish actress reflected on the casting decision to play the controversial role in an interview with Variety. In 2016, Swinton defended playing the role of The Ancient One, stating Feige and director Scott Derrickson “made this very clear decision” to cast her in the role in “what they considered an offensive racial stereotype in the comic books,” according to IndieWire.

  • Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy. Police say he was abducted by his mother

    The missing baby is approximately 26 inches and weighs 25 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

  • Clippers' historic season offers no guarantee of their future

    While the Clippers had their greatest playoff run fall short of a title, the future is uncertain with Kawhi Leonard's health and possible free agency.

  • UGA football in top group for 4-star Joenel Aguero

    The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for Joenel Aguero, who is a 4-star athlete. Aguero is close to being rated as a 5-star.

  • Opinion: SC needs additional budget earmark reforms

    Taxpayers have reason to hope that transparency and accountability will be incorporated into the state budgeting process and that the governor will be empowered as an effective check on wasteful spending.

  • Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states

    The delta variant of COVID-19 has been fueling a dramatic rise in cases in under-vaccinated states. Only 67% of adults in the U.S. are partially vaccinated.