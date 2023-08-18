DeWitt man charged with embezzling money from elderly woman

EAST LANSING — The case against a DeWitt man charged with embezzling money from an elderly woman who is blind is moving on to circuit court.

Peter Andrew Counseller, 57, waived his preliminary examination Friday in 54B District Court on one count each of embezzlement by an agent of more than $100,000 and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of more than $100,000 and two counts of filing false tax returns, court records show.

The state Attorney General's Office said Counseller stole tens of thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old woman and used it to take vacations and pay his mortgage and other expenses. The woman is legally blind, officials said.

The embezzlement charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Attorneys for Counseller could not immediately be reached for comment.

DeWitt man charged with embezzling money from elderly blind woman