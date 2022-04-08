DeWitt officer who pulled gun on newspaper delivery driver faces felony charges

ST. JOHNS – A DeWitt police officer who was fired and then reinstated following an off-duty incident involving a newspaper delivery driver has been criminally charged in connection with that incident.

Chad Vorce was arraigned Thursday in Clinton County District Court on one count each of misconduct in office, felonious assault and felony firearm possession, court records show.

The state Attorney General's Office said Vorce, who was off duty, broke the law when he twice pulled a gun on a 19-year-old newspaper delivery driver he believed was driving erratically in January 2021.

“Our assessment of this incident showed dangerous behavior exhibited by Mr. Vorce,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release. “Those who swear to protect and serve must do so responsibly."

A magistrate set a $5,000 cash bond for Vorce, who pleaded not guilty.

His attorney in the criminal case, Patrick O'Keefe, said Vorce maintains his innocence.

"We look forward to litigating this matter," O'Keefe said.

The incident involving the delivery driver happened on the morning of Jan. 14, 2021.

Vorce called 911 to report seeing a "suspicious" Black man parked near his DeWitt Township home. He spoke with the driver, then followed him to a gas station, where he approached the driver with his gun out, according to police reports.

Nessel's office said he drew his weapon twice – once on Airport Road and a second time in the gas station parking lot. DeWitt police and Michigan State Police eventually arrived at the gas station, she said.

The city fired Vorce a few months later for operating outside of his jurisdiction, using excessive force, failing to de-escalate the situation, having an inappropriate tone and demeanor, and violating the department's social media policy, according to records.

But an arbitrator ordered Vorce be reinstated in December, writing that while Vorce's actions had an impact on the department, it wasn't to a degree that it "otherwise undermined or significantly impaired the otherwise good reputation of the department."

In a statement, department officials said they were "extremely disappointed" in the arbitrator's ruling.

The city in January said Vorce still had not returned to the force because his license, or certification, had not been reactivated. Vorce's current job status was unclear.

A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is tentatively set for April 28.

