DeWitt woman charged with embezzling $300,000 from Lansing vet clinic

EAST LANSING — A DeWitt woman is accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from a Lansing vet clinic.

Jennifer Miller, 44, was an employee at the Abbott Road Animal Clinic, said Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cheltenham. Cheltenham said prosecutors believe she used her position at the clinic to steal the money.

Miller's attorney, William Amadeo, said he believes Miller is innocent. He said there is another side to this story that will come out during court proceedings.

"Jennifer is a great mother, a hard worker and there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye," Amadeo said.

Over the course of three years, $311,637 was embezzled from the clinic, according to an affidavit that led to charges being filed.

The money was taken through unauthorized checks, ATM withdrawals and purchases from Amazon and Grubhub, according to the affidavit.

The clinic took out business loans to make up for the loss and was penalized by the IRS because of the spending, which the owner did not know about, according to the affidavit.

The clinic's accountant discovered the unauthorized spending and hired a forensic accountant to put together a report, according to the affidavit.

