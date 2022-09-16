Dewitte to serve 4 years for fleeing

Sep. 15—A Putnam County man who was removed from the courtroom in Crossville after two outbursts and found in contempt of court in May entered a guilty plea without incident this month.

Shayne Parker Dewitte, 41, W. Stevens St., Cookeville, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a four-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is serving time in state custody on unrelated charges.

Dewitte is being given credit for 465 days already served in jail. A charge of vandalism of up to $1,000 was dropped.

The charges stem from a May 30, 2021, incident. On that night, Dewitte fled from Crossville Police who were investigating catalytic converter thefts in a 2010 Acura TXS.

The pursuit went north from Main St. in Crossville to Hwy. 70 N. and in and out of Putnam County on side roads before the chase ended with a crash into a ditch.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Timothy Sean Flynn, 29, charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000 and received a six-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Flynn is being given credit for 187 days already served in jail.

The charges stem from the burglary of a residence and storage building on June 27 investigated by CCSO Deputies Eli Tollett and Sam Reed during which a grinder, router and other items were stolen; a March 2 burglary of a residence; Aug. 8 theft of building supplies taken from a N. Main St. site and investigated by CPD's Lt. Brian Tilley, Det. J.C. Hancock and Ptl. Keyton Harthun; and traffic stop on Nov. 25, 2011, by CPD during which a weapon was found in Flynn's possession.

Remaining charges were dropped.

—Keisha Marie Sharp, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender. Sharp was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. She is given credit for 26 days served in jail.

The charges stem from Sharp's arrest when Crossville Police attempted to serve an unrelated warrant and discovered her in possession of meth on Aug. 12.

—Tommy Otis Smith, 82, charged with possession of Oxycodone for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to the charge and qualified for judicial diversion. He received a three-year sentence to be served on supervised probation and if Smith meets all terms and requirements of diversion, he will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.

The charge stems from a CCSO investigation into drug trafficking at a T.O. Smith Rd. residence that resulted in the arrest of Smith and Virginia Faye Presley. Presley's case was continued to Oct. 3.

During the investigation, Oxycodone, morphine and $2,332 in cash was seized by deputies along with three weapons. All items were forfeited and no other charges are pending.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, 27, charged with second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, pleaded guilty to second offense driving under the influence and is to serve seven days in jail, was fined $350 and is to pay court costs, is to undergo alcohol and drug assessment and followup, lost driving privileges for one year and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. The charge stems from a June 22, 2019, arrest by THP.

—Casey Marie Clark, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a two-year sentence with 30 days to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Court costs were waived and Clark received credit for nine days served in jail.

The charge stems from an Aug. 29 incident at the jail during which meth was seized during a search during intake processing when Clark was taken to jail.

