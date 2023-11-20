Dewsbury murder arrest after seriously injured woman dies

The woman was found seriously injured and died later, officers said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a "domestic-related incident" in West Yorkshire, police have said.

Officers were called to a property on Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury on Sunday night.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman was found seriously injured at the property and died later.

A 35-year-old man had been arrested following a large-scale search for a "named suspect", the force added.

Det Ch Supt Sarah Jones said: "A number of inquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.

"We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

"A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter, which is being treated as a domestic-related incident," she added.

Officers would carry out extra patrols in the area on Monday to reassure residents, police said.

