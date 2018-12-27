Is DexCom (DXCM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DexCom (DXCM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DexCom is one of 838 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DXCM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 74.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DXCM has moved about 102.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.70%. This means that DexCom is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DXCM belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.65% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DXCM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



