Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock a Buy For 2021?

Baron Health Care Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Health Care Fund returned 17.1% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 3000 Health Care Index was up 10.08%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, Baron Health Care Fund highlighted a few stocks and DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is one of them. DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. In the last three months, DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock gained 32.4% and on February 18th it had a closing price of $410.84. Here is what Baron Health Care Fund said:

"DexCom, Inc. sells a continuous glucose monitoring device for people with diabetes. The stock fell due to concerns about competition from Abbott Laboratories, which received regulatory approval to market its third generation Libre device in Europe. We continue to have conviction in DexCom based on the company’s large addressable under-penetrated market and new product pipeline."

In December, we published an article revealing that, DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was one of the 12 best fitness stocks to buy now.

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock increased by about 5% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in DexCom's growth potential. Our calculations showed that DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

