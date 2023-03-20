Is DexCom (DXCM) Stock Undervalued?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Brown Capital Management, an investment management company, released its “The Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mid Company Fund returned 5.43% in the quarter compared to a 6.90% return for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. For the full year, the fund declined 37.12% compared to a -26.72% return for the benchmark. In addition, check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

The Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund highlighted stocks like DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On March 17, 2023, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $113.93 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was -0.72%, and its shares lost 2.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $44.268 billion.

The Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund made the following comment about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) develops market-leading continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for diabetics. On Dec. 8, DexCom received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its next-generation G7 device for all diabetes, including Type 1 and Type 2. The G7 device will launch in early 2023, with the company working to expand reimbursement coverage for the product. We expect the commercial Durable Medical Equipment and Medicare channels to provide coverage relatively soon following approval, with commercial pharmacy coverage coming sometime in the second or third quarters of 2023. The G7 device has some powerful form factors that should generate new patient demand. The G7 device is 60% smaller than the G6, with only a 30- minute warmup period, and both attributes are superior to their main competitor, Abbott’s Libre 3 device.

Also, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has issued a draft coverage-determination proposal that would expand coverage for CGMs. Under the proposal, the CMS would cover CGMs for diabetes patients who are treated with insulin or “have a history of problematic hypoglycemic,” as defined by the frequency or severity, regardless of whether they have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. DexCom should benefit from this expanded coverage.

Given the FDA approval of G7, this helps position DexCom for durable long-term growth, especially with other new products as well as Total Addressable Market (TAM) expansion opportunities. DexCom has put up impressive growth numbers despite the backdrop of macroeconomic, inflationary and currency headwinds. We still believe the business is undervalued in the context of its long-term growth potential and operational levers."

medicine, diabetes, glycemia, health care,patient, insulin-deficient, middle, app, measurement, male, disease, hypoglycemia, level, technology, medicine, mobile, checking, body, home, smartphone, hyperglycemia, stripe, part, health, indoors, man, glucometer, healthcare, test, human, diabetic, aged, medical, unhealthy, concept, gadget, ill, diabetes, sick, glucose, care, problem, person, cell, sugar, control, application, phone, blood, hand, insulin
medicine, diabetes, glycemia, health care,patient, insulin-deficient, middle, app, measurement, male, disease, hypoglycemia, level, technology, medicine, mobile, checking, body, home, smartphone, hyperglycemia, stripe, part, health, indoors, man, glucometer, healthcare, test, human, diabetic, aged, medical, unhealthy, concept, gadget, ill, diabetes, sick, glucose, care, problem, person, cell, sugar, control, application, phone, blood, hand, insulin

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 70 hedge fund portfolios held DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) at the end of the fourth quarter, which was 62 in the previous quarter.

We discussed DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in another article and shared ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • How Rich Is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar?

    Omar is the first Somali-American member of Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota. Learn about her finances and political life.

  • Morrisons battles Aldi with third round of cuts prices in three months

    Morrisons is cutting its prices for the third time in three months as it steps up efforts to lure shoppers back from Aldi.

  • Boston celebrates at a chilly St. Patrick’s Day parade

    Boston held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, an event Mayor Michelle Wu called one of the biggest events of the year for the city and a day for bringing people together. Boston is home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves, and the parade typically draws about 1 million people. The Democratic mayor said during a broadcast of the event that she was happy for sunny skies despite cold temperatures and blustery winds, adding, “we can handle it here in Boston.”

  • China Evergrande to detail debt restructure plan on Wednesday

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Embattled developer China Evergrande Group plans to publish on Wednesday an offshore debt restructuring term sheet agreed with a key offshore bondholder group, the firm's lawyer told a Hong Kong court. Evergrande, which began one of China's biggest debt restructuring processes early last year, expects to sign a deal with general creditors by the end of March, with the restructuring to take effect from Oct 1, it added on Monday. The court set the next hearing of a winding-up petition for July 31, when Evergrande is expected to have a more advanced draft of the terms, after its latest timeline secured the petitioner's agreement not to press immediate demand.

  • Pakistan court drops arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan

    A Pakistan judge dropped an arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday, his lawyers said, after the ex-cricketing star, who had skipped several hearings, travelled to court."The court has cancelled the arrest warrant after marking Imran Khan's attendance.

  • VW Plans Entry-Level EV for Less Than €20,000, Brand Boss Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Having just unveiled the ID. 2all, an affordable electric vehicle that’s still a couple years away from production, Volkswagen AG is making plans for an even cheaper EV. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar F

  • Spread of anti-LGBTQ bills could have ‘enormous impact’ on HBCUs

    The recent spate of legislation targeting LGBTQ identities is threatening to negate some of the progress Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have made in providing safe spaces for members of the community, advocates warn. Over the past decade in particular, HBCUs have made a concerted effort to address the community’s concerns, from establishing LGBTQ…

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • Braced for Monday: Markets and investors on edge as UBS moves closer to reported $1 billion all-share deal for Credit Suisse.

    A Sunday report in the Financial Times said the offer price would be 0.25 Swiss francs a share, well below Credit Suisse's Friday closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Chris Hohn. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn. Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire and hedge fund manager known for his charitable work […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett believes the average investor can outperform most professional money managers with this strategy.