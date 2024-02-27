Dexfield Diner & Pub fire
Dexfield Diner & Pub fire
McLaren's updated 750S supercar is light and more powerful than the 720S it replaces with key chassis enhancements as well.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
It's likely the end of an era in Tennessee as franchise mainstays Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are likely departing. And a new head coach is in charge.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown is looking to hit the reset button on customers' and investors' perceptions of his plant-based meat company.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
The Bucks are 3-7 under Doc Rivers.
Wilks lasted one season as the team's defensive coordinator.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
The price is right on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features like Fire TV and Alexa.
Amazon Valentine’s Day deals will get you up to 40% off on wireless earbuds, coffee makers, and more.
Many of Amazon's Fire tablets are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent off.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. As layoffs in tech picked up, the Vision Pro, Apple's attempt at an AR headset, launched with hundreds of apps right out the gate. Taylor Swift fans struck back after explicit deepfakes of the superstar flooded X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Snap is recalling all of its Pixy drones after four reports of its batteries overheating, according to the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).