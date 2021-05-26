Dexter man who failed to report for prison gets more than 4 years

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.


May 26—The Dexter man who was behind the wheel in a crash that seriously injured a 3-year-old girl and her mother in November 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to just more than four years in state prison.

Joshua Jacobson pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2020, to felony criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm-any amount schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. A virtual sentencing hearing was held on Dec. 31, 2020, and continued until Jan. 5, 2021, to allow Jacobson time to get his affairs in order before being sent to prison. Jacobson failed to report to jail as directed and a warrant was issued. He was arrested in the Twin Cities on May 20 and brought back to Olmsted County on May 24.

On Wednesday, Olmsted County District Court Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Jacobson to 51 months in state prison. A plea agreement presented to the court late last year outlined a 43-month sentence for Jacobson, but citing his months spent as a fugitive, Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford asked the court to impose a 51-month sentence. Jacobson will receive credit for 38 days already served.

Months after he fails to show up to begin prison sentence, Joshua Jacobson is arrested

Warrant issued for man who failed to report to jail Monday

'We live a life of hopeful uncertainty': Family speaks out after crash that seriously injured toddler

Man pleads guilty in crash that seriously injured toddler

Jacobson was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer northbound on 70th Avenue Northwest on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2019, when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the back passenger side of a 2010 Toyota Camry.

Evelyn McKenzie, then 3 years old, was sitting in the back seat where the car was struck. Evelyn spent 46 days in the hospital with tubes to help her breathe, to feed her and monitor her internal functions, her mother said in court in December. She also had to relearn the skills she possessed before the crash. Her mother, Dr. Kathryn McKenzie, suffered a concussion and injuries that prevented her from breastfeeding her 2-month-old child.

Jacobson admitted to using methamphetamine two days before the crash. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample, which was submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. That analysis found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Jacobson's blood, according to court documents.

Jacobson also made his first appearance Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear-charged/convicted of a felony stemming from his non-appearance for the January sentencing. The charge is a felony.

A hearing also was held for a probation violation in a 2018 case in which Jacobson was convicted of felony fifth-degree drug possession. Jacobson was given a stayed 17-month prison sentence and sentenced to five years of supervised probation, according to court records.

As part of the hearing Wednesday, Jacobson was ordered to serve the 17-month prison sentence in that case concurrent with the criminal vehicular operation sentence. He will receive 69 days credit for time already served in the drug case.

