Dexter Wade Funeral

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.