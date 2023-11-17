Dexter Wade Funeral
Al Sharpton to speak at Dexter Wade funeral
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
The Las Vegas F1 Grand Priz FP1 was canceled after a few laps were recorded after Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz's red race car came to a halt on the track.
The House Ethics Committee issued a report Thursday finding “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
Merchants want to give their customers the best experience possible. Adding artificial intelligence to the customer service layer enabled merchants to use chatbots or other tech to address easier requests. Chatbots often follow a script, which can lead to some frustrating back-and-forth before customers decide to speak with a human.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Did Apple cancel 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' over its coverage and criticism of China? A group of lawmakers from a House of Representatives committee wants to know.
Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally in support of Israel on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where security was tight and emotions were raw amid the ongoing war against Hamas.
These deals start at just $25! Get UGGs that are actually on sale, a flattering turtleneck, a high-end leather bag and more for cheaper.
"Families don’t often see the pain in us oldest daughters because we’ve become so conditioned to being strong." The post What is ‘the eldest daughter syndrome’? Eldest daughters on TikTok are getting candid about the pressure to parent appeared first on In The Know.
Snag 'em on sale and protect your laptop, phone and so much more.
On Instagram, infographics about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are punctuated with the watermelon emoji. In captions of TikTok videos calling for a ceasefire, the emoji replaces words like “Palestine” and “Gaza.” X (formerly Twitter) users add the watermelon to their handles to express support for Palestinian independence.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Digital influencers like Imma, Kuki and Nobody Sausage are growing in popularity on social media and shifting the way we interact on our favorite platforms. The post This is how virtual influencers are changing the social media game appeared first on In The Know.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
In a particularly heated moment at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded angrily to an attack by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, calling him “scum” for bringing up her family.
Following Troy Aikman's comments. Quinnen Williams not only denied the quote attributed to him but said he never spoke to the ESPN commentator.
"Let's please make this a trend and give her credit, obviously." The post Creator shares earring, styling hack she picked up from Parisian influencer: ‘That’s probably the coolest thing I’ve ever seen’ appeared first on In The Know.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all-hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.