Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0875

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0875 per share on the 16th of January. This makes the dividend yield 6.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Dexterra Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 218% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 44%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dexterra Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 2 years was CA$0.30 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. Dexterra Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 14% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dexterra Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

