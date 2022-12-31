Is Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:DXC) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:DXC) stock up by 5.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT is:

15% = AU$83m ÷ AU$555m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Dexus Convenience Retail REIT seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 33% seen over the past five years by Dexus Convenience Retail REIT. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is DXC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DXC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 92%. This means that it has only 7.9% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings have grown significantly as we saw above.

Besides, Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 94%. Still, forecasts suggest that Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's future ROE will drop to 5.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

