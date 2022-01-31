Dezman Ellis, 18, will be sentenced Tuesday for deadly shooting at Fox River Mall

APPLETON - A teenager convicted of homicide in the fatal shooting of another teenager a year ago at the Fox River Mall will be sentenced Tuesday.

Dezman Ellis, 18, was charged in connection with the death of Jovanni Frausto, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed Jan. 31, 2021, at the Fox River Mall. In November, Ellis pleaded no contest to two charges related to the incident, second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Ellis faces a maximum of 60 years in prison for the homicide charge, plus a maximum of 12½ years on endangering safety charge.

Ellis had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a charge with a mandatory life sentence, but prosecutors agreed to amend the charge before he entered his plea.

When shots rang out inside the mall that afternoon, crowds of people fled the building or found places to hide as police swarmed the area. Ellis and Frausto were both at the mall in separate groups of friends, but began to "exchange words," apparently about a girl in Ellis' group who used to talk to Frausto, according to a criminal complaint.

Ellis told Frausto, "I will shoot this place up, I will kill you," then displayed a gun before opening fire at Frausto before he fled the mall, the complaint says.

A bystander wounded by one of Ellis' shots told police he had been talking to a friend when he heard a voice say "drop the gun." He then heard a shot and felt something hit him in the hip, the complaint says.

Police found two spent shell casings at the scene, the complaint says. An autopsy later determined Frausto died as a result of two gunshot wounds.

