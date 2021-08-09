New movement of religious extremists push ultra-conservative vision

Jason Wilson
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP</span>
Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP

A new group of religious extremists in the United States is seeking to promote and defend an ultra-conservative vision of Mormon belief and harass perceived opponents of those beliefs, which are often racist and bigoted or promote violence.

The conduct of so-called “Deseret nationalists” or “DezNats” has raised questions about how the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is responding to the movement, whose members direct harassment at other Mormons, including those working in church-sponsored institutions such as Brigham Young University (BYU).

Some who identify as DezNats take extreme right positions on gender, sexuality and race. Others describing themselves as Deseret nationalists have advocated for a Mormon-ruled, separatist white ethnostate, located in the Great Basin area briefly claimed by the LDS church in the mid-19th century.

The Guardian’s recent exposure of an assistant attorney general in Alaska – who had posted racist and violent tweets on a DezNat Twitter account – led to that official stepping down from his job. But it also prompted concern about how many DezNat supporters occupy positions of authority across the US.

Last weekend, an anonymous antifascist collective called “DezNat Exposed” published a blogpost alleging that a prominent DezNat account, @extradeadjcb, an associated Substack newsletter and a previous, suspended account, @jcbonthedl, was under the control of Kevin Dolan.

Dolan, who claims on his LinkedIn profile to have US government security clearance, was employed since January by consultancy firm Booz Allen Hamilton as a enior data scientist. The company has extensive contracts with US military and intelligence agencies and has been labeled “the world’s most profitable spy organization”.

The blogpost identifying Dolan details not only racist, antisemitic and homophobic posts made from the Twitter accounts, but the links between him and the accounts, which include archived posts from previous incarnations of his blogs and Twitter accounts, which point to his personal Facebook and Twitter pages.

Dolan did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment on the blogpost, sent both to his professional and private email accounts.

A spokesperson for Booz Allen Hamilton issued a statement saying that company policy prevented any specific discussion of employees, but that “Booz Allen is guided by our firm’s purpose and values and uphold all of our employees to those same tenets”.

The statement added: “Booz Allen strongly condemns supremacy groups of all kinds.”

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to further questions on Dolan’s employment status and the nature of his security clearance.

The most recent identification has contributed to a sense that the DezNat movement, whose members often defend the hashtag associated with the group as a simple marker of orthodox LDS belief, is in fact a rallying cry for activists – some of whom are in positions of real world influence – who seek to meld conservative Mormonism with white nationalism and other strands of far-right doctrine.

Last month, Matthias Cicotte, after being identified by the Guardian as the operator of the prominent DezNat twitter account @JReubenCIark, left his job at the Alaska department of law (DoL) after over nine years working there, most recently as chief corrections counsel.

The Guardian’s investigation showed that the Twitter account, under Cicotte’s control, had advocated antisemitic conspiracy theories, anti-Black and anti-Latino prejudices and anti-feminist and anti-LGBTQ sentiments.

In a statement emailed to reporters, DoL head and Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor – himself a member of the LDS church – said that “although we cannot talk about personnel matters, we do not want the values and policies of the department of law to be overshadowed by the conduct of one individual”.

Earlier, between the initial revelations about Cicotte and his departure from the DoL, Taylor had sent an all-staff email that he did not “share or condone the personal views espoused by the subject Twitter handle or in other posts using #Deznat”.

Amy Chapman, a researcher at Teachers College, Columbia University, who has carried out research on the DezNat hashtag and the movement around it, said that while the movement was not as large as other, more secular far-right groups, it had extensive “real world effects” on those whom the movement targeted.

The movement and DezNat Twitter hashtag unites a loose collection of ultra-conservative Mormon activists.

In the past, as well as on public social media platforms, members of the movement have reportedly gathered in a private chat using the Discord service, where members freely exchanged “violent, racist, homophobic and sexist remarks”.

Some DezNats have denied that the movement nurtures prejudice, including Gregory Smith, who is running for city council in Ogden, Utah, reportedly has sympathies with the DezNat movement and has repeatedly used the hashtag.

But Chapman said she had long observed the account now revealed as Cicotte’s, and “the thing that struck me the most about the account was its negative attitude towards women and LGBTQ people”, adding that misogyny, homophobia and transphobia are recurring motifs in DezNat discourse.

Often, DezNat accounts claim to be defending the LDS church from advances in the status of women and LGBTQ people in secular society, the effects of which they see as corrupting.

This has led to campaigns of harassment against perceived adversaries, who are overwhelmingly either former members of the church or those perceived as members with progressive social attitudes.

In particular, their ire has been directed at perceived progressives who occupy positions inside church-run institutions such as LDS-sponsored BYU, and are often considered apostates by DezNats.

A member of the faculty at BYU whose identity is being protected for reasons of personal safety told the Guardian that DezNats had weaponized elements of Mormon doctrine in efforts to harass and threaten the employment of people who worked at the university.

That harassment had gone beyond social media mobbing and efforts to have people fired, and crossed over into direct, in-person action. One DezNat aligned activist visited BYU’S Salt Lake City campus to leave photographs of aborted fetuses on the doors of faculty members.

That incident led to the involvement of BYU’s police department.

The victims of these campaigns, along with other Mormons opposed to the hard-right tenets of the DezNat activists, have called for the LDS church to disown the movement.

In response to questions about DezNats, and the church’s willingness to disown them, Douglas Anderson, the church’s media spokesman, wrote in an email that the group was “not affiliated with or endorsed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Anderson added that “in recent months, church leaders have spoken directly on such issues as condemning the recent violence in Washington DC and lawless behavior, the evils of racism … and peacefully accepting the results of political elections”.

Anderson’s statement concluded that “anything that encourages or incites violence is contrary to the recent instruction given by church leaders”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Genocide ‘in my own backyard’: How NC educators long ignored state’s eugenics history

    “This is something that is such a major part of not only North Carolina history, but U.S. history, and it’s just something that had never been mentioned to me.’

  • Letters to the Editor: 'General welfare' is in the Constitution. Mandate vaccines already

    Our leaders are sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution, which states explicitly that one of its purposes is to "promote the general welfare." Why not mandate vaccination then?

  • How America Taught Mexico to Hack the Hell Out of Its Own People

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyMexico has recently earned the sordid distinction of being the global leader in hacking its own citizens, after allegations surfaced earlier in July that authorities used the controversial spyware program Pegasus to tap the phones of at least 15,000 politicians, journalists, activists, and other influential citizens.If you’re wondering where they learned that, it turns out a powerful northern neighbor has taught Mexico a thing or

  • Proud Boys and Antifa exchanged paintball gunfire and pepper spray at rally by controversial pastor in downtown Portland

    The Proud Boys were guarding the event hosted by controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski, known for anti-LGBT and anti-COVID safety views.

  • German SPD goes on the attack with jab at rival's Catholicism

    Germany's Social Democrats have broken a taboo in modern German politics by taking aim at the religious beliefs of a close aide to Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after a Sept. 26 election. In a video published online, the left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) singled out a number of leading conservatives including Nathanael Liminski, who heads Laschet's office in his regional government in North Rhine-Westphalia. Liminski, a practicing Roman Catholic, gained attention as the voice of Generation Benedict, a church group he co-founded following World Youth Day 2005, which supported the positions of Pope Benedict XVI.

  • Why are vaccination rates so low? We found the worst county in each state and asked the politicians

    Of the 26 politicians who responded, 17 were vaccinated, three were not, and six declined to say. The majority expressed deep frustration at the way politics had infected the campaign to inoculate enough Americans to wipe out COVID-19.

  • Warner Bros. Considering Legal Action Against ‘Line of Duty’ Showrunner Jed Mercurio Over Graphic Novel ‘Sleeper’

    Warner Bros. Pictures is considering legal action against “Line of Duty” showrunner Jed Mercurio over his new graphic novel “Sleeper.” Warner Bros., via their subsidiary DC Comics, own the rights to another graphic novel called “Sleeper,” written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips. It was released in 2003 and has been considered for […]

  • China says no more Mao badges after IOC warning

    The Olympic body says it has been told Chinese athletes will no longer wear badges seen as political.

  • Nigerian Igbo Jewish leader arrested with Israeli visitors freed

    Lizben Agha was held for weeks without charge after becoming caught up with the three men's arrest.

  • Police pushback doesn't stop conservative gun law rollback

    The latest push to loosen gun laws in states across the U.S. has put police officers at odds with Republican lawmakers who usually trumpet support for law enforcement. In states like Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police opposed pushes to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before carrying handguns in public, plans that came as gun sales continued to shatter records during the coronavirus pandemic. “We feel it was just another opportunity to get our officers hurt,” said Fabian Blache Jr., executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association.

  • Kanye West Reportedly Called Mike Dean About a Mixing Mistake During 'Donda' Listening Event

    The producer made the claim via Twitter on Saturday, as fans patiently await the release of Kanye's 10 studio album, which has been delayed multiple times.

  • Op-Ed: After starving Black colleges of funding for decades, government should pay up

    They didn't cause the crisis, but they're going to pay the price as they close one by one. Unless lawmakers and donors do the right thing.

  • White extremism, Cuomo's guilt, Matt Damon, abortion laws and other top Opinion reads

    From Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment to COVID crackdowns and Republican masculinity, here are some of our top columns you may have missed.

  • Jennifer Aniston Needs Only One Potato Chip. I Need Many More.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat do you eat when you’re stressed? Jennifer Aniston will go first: exactly one potato chip.Perhaps it’s unsurprising that the wellness-obsessed star, who seemingly lives off of Smartwater, almond butter, and good vibes, wouldn’t be a bastion of binge-eating relatability. But her latest pull quote, from September’s InStyle cover, is truly very “annoying,” even according to Aniston herself.When asked by editor-in-chief Laura Brown, “What do you eat if

  • Motorcycle lovers gather in Sturgis despite COVID

    For a second year in a row, tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are not expected to let COVID-19 stop them from their annual gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota.On Saturday, the first weekend of the rally, crowds of bikers, most of whom were not wearing masks, could be seen on city traffic cameras walking and riding down the streets.Bikers are attending the 10-day annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota's Black Hills despite a spike in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the Delta variant.Last year, South Dakota made the controversial decision to hold the rally in August and, months later, a surge in COVID-19 cases was linked to the Sturgis rally.The 81st annual biker rally, which runs from August 6th through the 15th, puts this isolated town on the map for one weekend every year with concerts, rides and competitions that include a Beard and Mustache Contest, poker tournament and tattoo contest.

  • Swimming federation to splash millions on African strategy

    After an Olympics of too little diversity in the swimming pool, and less on the medal podium, the sport's governing body is investing tens of millions of dollars to change that by 2024. Elite training centers in Africa and scholarship programs worldwide are part of a strategy to help athletes emerge from outside the sport’s power bases. Of 105 medals won in the pool at the Tokyo Games, almost half went to Americans and Australians.

  • Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime

    The violence interrupters include Hambino Godbody, who grew up in Cumberland View and still has DCP (Dodge City Projects) tattooed on the back of his left hand. Violent crime has spiked nationwide after plummeting in the early months of the pandemic, with many cities seeing double-digit increases in gun violence. President Joe Biden’s administration has sent strike forces to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down gun networks, and has encouraged states to use COVID-19 relief money to hire police or counselors.

  • Japan win gold in baseball, an existential crisis dressed up as an Olympic sport

    The host nation were deservedly ecstatic after their win against the US. But how much value can be placed on an event when the best athletes do not show up? Japan celebrate their victory in the baseball final. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters As Japan cheered its first and perhaps last title it was time to bid farewell to an existential crisis dressed up as an Olympic sport. Why are we here? Will we ever see each other again? If a Fan Cam scans the stands for people dancing to Uptown Funk, in a s

  • Jake Gyllenhaal Said He Finds "Bathing to Be Less Necessary" and Twitter Is Struggling to Deal

    The onslaught of "All Too Well" jokes from Taylor Swift fans is...intense.

  • Kansas, Missouri could take months to reach key vaccination threshold as delta surges

    More Kansas and Missouri residents are getting vaccinated, but neither state is close to getting 70% of the population at least partially inoculated.