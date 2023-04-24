DFL bill could block Sanford-Fairview merger

DFL lawmakers are advancing legislation that could cancel the planned merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health if the attorney general finds it’s not in the public’s interest.

Fairview owns the University of Minnesota’s teaching hospital, and U officials worry about turning control over to an out-of-state entity — South Dakota-based Sanford — that doesn’t share their mission.

Myron Frans, senior vice president for finance and operations at the U, on Monday called the planned merger “a public health crisis” for Minnesota.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton also testified in favor of the bill.

“Access to the best possible medical care is the most priceless asset we can offer to the people of Minnesota,” he said Monday. “ … It would be catastrophic if the University’s medical school or its hospitals were controlled by an out-of-state entity.”

Bill moves through House committee

The House health finance and policy committee voted 10-5 to refer the bill to the ways and means committee, the next stop before a vote by the full House. Every Republican present for the meeting voted no, although the bill has one GOP sponsor in Preston’s Greg Davids.

The bill requires parties planning a major health care merger to give the attorney general 90 days’ notice, along with a long list of documents, including an independent analysis on the merger’s likely effects on communities and their workforce.

Mergers that “substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly or monopsony” could not move forward. Neither could any that the attorney general finds are not in the public interest, based on factors including harm to public health, reduced patient access, worker layoffs and reduced wages.

Republicans who voted against the legislation Monday wondered aloud about the consequences of blocking the merger given Fairview’s huge operating losses. And some objected to a provision that made the impact on labor unions one factor in the attorney general’s public-interest analysis.

“The interference from the Legislature is alarming,” said Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch. “We don’t have the information, and yet we are making a very big decision. I think it’s really crazy.”

AG investigation

Soon after the merger plans were announced in November, Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office would investigate the transaction’s compliance with state laws on nonprofits and charities, as well as the likely impact on health care competition. Ellison later complained that the parties weren’t providing all the information he felt he needed.

A spokesman said Ellison supports the bill to expand his authority over the merger and other similar transactions:

“Chief among these provisions is requiring entities to provide affirmative notice to the Attorney General’s Office before proceeding with the changes, putting new guardrails in place to ensure that the transactions comport with charities and antitrust laws, and allowing the Office to evaluate the public interest in deciding whether to bring a court action to stop the transaction or seek other relief. This bill would build upon the Attorney General’s existing authority to represent the interests of the public by adding tools to its toolbox that 29 states already have.”

Return of assets

The bill also would require Fairview, if the merger goes through, to return to the state general fund any charitable assets it’s received from the state over the years.

And new language added before Monday’s hearing specifically would prohibit Fairview’s M Health-branded hospitals on the East and West Banks of the U’s Minneapolis campus from being owned or controlled by either a for-profit or out-of-state entity, unless the attorney general finds it’s in the public interest.

Sanford and Fairview initially planned to close the merger March 31, but agreed to wait two more months at Ellison’s request. They’ve since granted another delay, pledging to give 90 days’ notice before setting a new closing date.

Meanwhile, Frans said Monday the U still is working with the other parties to find the “right sort of combination that might work for the state of Minnesota.” He said the original merger documents crafted without the U’s input were focused on business concerns but not public health.

The U wants Fairview to hand over ownership of not only the teaching hospital but also the nearby Masonic Children’s Hospital and the clinic and surgery center that opened in 2016.

Fairview and Sanford are open to a deal, but the parties disagree on how much the facilities are worth in such a transaction.

Fairview in a statement Monday said that since acquiring the East Bank hospital from the U in 1997, “Fairview has invested $911M of capital in our facilities on the University campus in addition to millions in academic support for the University’s teaching mission.

“We are actively engaged in discussions with the University regarding the purchase of the academic medical center and other Fairview assets on its campus. We continue to engage in a robust and thoughtful public dialogue about our plans to combine our organizations. We remain confident in the benefits of the merger for our people, patients and communities and our shared vision to advance world-class health care for all we serve.”

For-profit HMOs

The legislation also would extend by three years the state’s moratorium – set to expire July 1 – on non-profit health maintenance organizations (HMOs) becoming for-profit entities or being sold to one.

HMOs in Minnesota control billions of dollars, thanks in part to favorable tax treatment and government contracts, and some worry that money will not be put to the public’s benefit if they’re allowed to be sold.

The bill also calls for the Department of Health to study HMO conversions and to recommend a certain state agency or executive branch office get the authority to review and approve or disapprove them.

Sponsor Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, said the bill would “protect public assets and promote better public health.”

