DFL Party petitions court to undo major party status for Minnesota's Legal Marijuana Now Party

The Minnesota DFL has filed a petition with the state Supreme Court seeking to strip the Legal Marijuana Now Party of its major party status after a new state law raised the bar for major parties in the state.

The petition, filed by the state party on Tuesday, alleges the Legal Marijuana Now Party failed to hold the required number of conventions in 2022 to be a major party and didn't meet leadership requirements across the state. The court can issue a declaration that they did not meet the requirements outlined in state law.

Under a new law passed by Democrats last spring, major parties must have held a convention in 2022 for every congressional district and in at least 45 county or legislative districts. They must also have an local chair and party officers as needed in each of Minnesota's eight congressional districts and in least 45 county or legislative districts. The DFL Party says the Legal Marijuana Party didn't meet either requirement.

"Every major party is expected to demonstrate that they are a serious organization by building their party and engaging voters in dozens of districts across Minnesota," DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "The Minnesota DFL and the Minnesota GOP are the only two political parties that meet that threshold."

The Legalize Marijuana Now Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office has already rejected their major party status certification for failing to meet these requirements, according to the DFL. The Legal Marijuana Now Party resubmitted their certification for a second time and claimed to have held 76 conventions all on the same day in person or over Zoom.

Previously, a party could achieve major party status by maintaining a party organization and having at least one statewide candidate on the general election ballot who got at least 5% of the vote. They could also meet that requirement by recruiting a minimum number of candidates for the Legislature, Congress and statewide offices.

The Legal Marijuana Now Party, which has been a major party since 2018, met the 5% threshold in the 2022 election. The Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party recently lost its major party status.

In its petition to the court, the DFL also criticized the Legal Marijuana Now Party for putting the name of Colorado resident Krystal Gabel on their presidential nominating ballot without her consent.

Democrats have been critical of the state's two marijuana parties in past elections, alleging that Republicans recruited candidates to run under their party banner. In several of those close races, Democrats said the marijuana party pulled enough votes from their candidates to hand Republicans victory.

Martin said Democrats were the ones who successfully pushed to legalize cannabis for adults in the last legislative session.

"Fortunately, there is a major political party for legalization supporters," he said. "The party that actually legalized cannabis, the Minnesota DFL."