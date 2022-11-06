DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Is Reducing Its Dividend To £0.037

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) has announced that on 29th of December, it will be paying a dividend of£0.037, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. However, the dividend yield of 5.6% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by DFS Furniture's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

DFS Furniture's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

DFS Furniture has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.062, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.074. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.2% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, DFS Furniture's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 0.07% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On DFS Furniture's Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for DFS Furniture that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is DFS Furniture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here