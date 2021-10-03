Is DFS Furniture plc's (LON:DFS) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DFS Furniture (LON:DFS). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DFS Furniture's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for DFS Furniture

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DFS Furniture is:

31% = UK£89m ÷ UK£285m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DFS Furniture's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

To begin with, DFS Furniture has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.2% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. For this reason, DFS Furniture's five year net income decline of 29% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 6.7% in the same period, we found that DFS Furniture's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if DFS Furniture is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is DFS Furniture Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 131%,DFS Furniture's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. To know the 2 risks we have identified for DFS Furniture visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, DFS Furniture has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 55% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in DFS Furniture's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 166%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about DFS Furniture. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to continue to see a similar decline in its earnings in the future as well. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Many Online Shoppers Don’t Know Etsy Yet. That’s Good News for Its Stock.

    Retailer’s large potential market makes its shares look tempting. Also, Wall Street Views on Chesapeake Utilities, Costco Wholesale, Robinhood, ATN International, and Honda Motor.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Start with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), companies whose shares have risen more than 10% this year and more than 100% over the past five years. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, it is an e-commerce and fintech giant. The company, which started out as an Argentine company in 1999, is now in 18 countries in the region.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    When looking for dividend stocks, lots of investors find it pays to check out real estate investment trusts (REITs). The structure of these companies requires them to distribute 90% of their net income annually via dividends in order to avoid paying corporate income tax. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is an office-focused REIT stock that offers a safe dividend and some real potential for higher growth down the road.

  • Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy Lucid Group Stock

    It seems like every week up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) makes headlines. On Sep.16 Lucid was crowned the king of range as its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan got an official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-rated range of 520 miles -- the highest of any EV ever rated by the EPA. It was all quiet on the western front until Lucid announced late Tuesday afternoon that it had officially started mass production of the Lucid Air, and will begin customer deliveries in late October.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

    Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20% in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. In China, rising exports to Europe and the introduction of a cheaper Model Y helped boost Tesla's production, analysts said. Musk said Tesla suffered an extremely severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter and had urged employees to make quarter-end delivery push, Reuters reported last month, citing an internal company email.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 billion losses in IPO filing

    The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • Tips on Declining Rental Car Insurance With Your Credit Card (Even If You Don’t Have a Car)

    When you rent a car, the rep will probably try to sell you extra coverage that people commonly refer to as rental insurance. It's not really insurance -- every car in every rental fleet is already...