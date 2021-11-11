DFW Airport police release incident report regarding Allen West flicking man’s mask off

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport police on Wednesday released the incident report regarding Republican candidate for Texas governor Allen West ripping a mask off another man last week.

West was investigated on an allegation of simple assault but was not arrested, according to the report.

On Nov. 3, airport police were dispatched to Terminal B at DFW Airport on a report of assault. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who said he was waiting in line for Dunkin’ Donuts when he spotted a man, later identified as West, not wearing a mask as he walked by, according to the report.

“[The man] stated he recognized Mr. West as a known public figure and said to Mr. West as he passed by the line, ‘Put a mask on, idiot,’” the incident report said. The situation escalated when West approached the man, asking him to repeat what he said.

“[The man] stated he repeated, ‘Put a mask on.’ [He] stated Mr. West said, ‘You called me an idiot,’” the report continued. “[The 60-year-old] stated Mr. West then hit [him] on the right side of the face as he grabbed the mask off [his] face. [The man] stated he shoved Mr. West back to get him away from him. [He] stated as Mr. West walked away from him, [West] said, ‘Stupid white man.’”

The responding officer said that he did not see any injuries to the man’s face that indicated he had been hit. The 60-year-old man also confirmed he did not have any injuries or pain from the contact.

Police said they were able to find video of the incident, but the camera angle only showed West and the other man from the chest down. The footage did not capture the unwanted contact, but police said they could see “both gentlemen’s arms moving towards each other.”

By the time officers responded to the call, West had already left the premises, police said, but when contacted, was “more than willing to speak,” about what had transpired.

West, with a similar story to the 60-year-old, told police that he had taken off his mask so he could breathe better after leaving the jet bridge when he heard someone yell, “Hey ... Put your mask on, idiot.”

“Mr. West stated he did not appreciate being yelled at and called an idiot. Mr. West stated it was at this time he reached over to the male’s mask and pulled it down off of his face,” the report said. “Mr. West stated he told the male, ‘There...now isn’t that better?’ Mr. West stated the male put up his fists as if he wanted to fight. Mr. West stated he immediately walked away from the situation and headed towards the B30 exit.”

The Fort-Worth Star Telegram did not immediately receive a response to a request for comment from the other man involved in the incident.

In a campaign news release and tweets last week, West said that after being “cursed and insulted,” he flicked the man’s mask off.

“Left-wing activists have brazenly badgered and assaulted conservatives and perceived heretics of the COVID orthodoxy and liberal dogma since the beginning of the Trump administration and onward,” his campaign team said in the news release. “West will not cave to bullying by progressive political punks. We look forward to a resolution on this matter, and as governor, West will not tolerate abusive agitators. Rule of law and common decency will be defended.”

The retired Army lieutenant colonel is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, he announced at the time.