These DFW area cities are the safest in Texas, this study says. Is your town on the list?

Some of the safest cities in Texas are located in the Metroplex, according to a new study.

UpHomes, a website that helps find homes, put out a study that ranked Texas cities on several factors including violent crime rate, median income, poverty rate, cost of living among other things.

Out of the 15 cities ranked on the list, 10 can be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The remaining cities on the list are in central Texas around the Austin area.

What’s the safest city in Texas?

Prosper is the safest city in Texas.

The city has a violent crime rate of 21 per 100,000 residents and property crime rate of 742 per 100,000 residents, according to the study. Additionally, the city has a 15.38 FEMA rating.

Prosper has a population of 37,746 and is just an hour drive northeast of Fort Worth.

What are the other safest cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Nine other North Texas cities made up the safest cities list:

No. 2- Flower Mound

No. 4- Wylie

No. 5- Midlothian

No. 6- Rockwall

No. 9- Southlake

No. 10- Frisco

No. 12- Keller

No. 13- Little Elm

No. 15- McKinney

Southlake has the smallest population on the list at 31,102, while Frisco is the largest at 219,587.

What other Texas cities made the list?

Five towns outside the Metroplex round out the safest cities in Texas list:

No. 3- Leander

No. 7- Schertz

No. 8- Cibolo

No. 11- Cedar Park

No. 14- Sugar Land