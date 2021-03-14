What was DFW’s Luke Coffee doing at the Capitol riot? Just what comes naturally

·4 min read

They all voted not to help you

To Texans who will receive stimulus checks or increased unemployment benefits; whose children’s schools will get assistance; whose jobs will be saved by aid to small businesses; who will soon be vaccinated — remember this: Every Republican in Congress voted against you.

They said you don’t need help, your children and schools don’t need help, your jobs aren’t worth saving and they don’t care if you get vaccinated.

Remember this when Rep. Kay Granger brags about the help that’s coming to Texas restaurants. Remember this when Rep. Michael Burgess praises the increased vaccination efforts.

- Walter Slaven, Arlington

Not all of us are able to mask up

Unfortunately, your editorial, “Don’t get confused as Texas mask mandate ends: Wear one. Don’t be a jerk,” (March 10, 13A) did not consider those who have medical conditions and are not able to wear masks. I am one of those individuals, and I am made to feel like a pariah and looked at like I have three heads for not wearing a mask.

Please try to be more mindful of the entire community.

- Shannon Ferry Moser, Arlington

It’s my choice not to wear a mask

The governor finally lifted the mask mandate. People can wear masks as long as they like. But my wife and I refuse to live in fear, and it’s our decision not to wear masks.

There is so much outrage from mask wearers. I’ve been reading about restaurants and stores that have suffered backlash from mask wearers about lifting the mandate. Why can’t stores and restaurants make masks voluntary? There has to be a halfway point.

- Tony Gonzales, Burleson

It’s too early to recover fully

Like many Texans, I’m ready for things to get back to normal. I just worry that with less than 10% of the state’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s foolish for Gov. Greg Abbott to end the state’s mask mandate.

I understand easing other restrictions on businesses, but no longer requiring people to use the bare-minimum amount of protection needed to slow the spread of the virus is dangerous.

I want things to get back to normal, but that won’t happen until we reach herd immunity.

- Geoffrey McPhail, Colleyville

Punishments should all be just

Kudos to Bud Kennedy for highlighting Luke Coffee’s involvement in the assault on our Capitol. (March 7, 1C, “Dallas actor Coffee trusted QAnon in Capitol riot”) And kudos to law enforcement’s extensive efforts to apprehend and punish all who were involved.

People who act in such lawless, reckless ways should receive harsh sentences to serve as a deterrent to anyone else considering such violence. I’m also looking forward to seeing the same investigative efforts and punishment for those who rioted, looted and burned property in cities across the United States during last year’s “peaceful protests.” Not holding my breath.

- Travis Baugh, Fort Worth

A product of his environment

Bud Kennedy’s column about Luke Coffee contained some insightful analysis of factors that might have led the actor to storm the Capitol, but it skimmed right over what might have been the most important one: his Highland Park upbringing.

Anyone who knows Dallas-Fort Worth knows that Highland Park is a bubble: overwhelmingly white, almost entirely Christian and extremely conservative. It’s a breeding ground for the kinds of far-right conspiracy theories that led people like Coffee to riot in Washington, D.C.

Maybe if Highland Park were more like the rest of the metropolitan area — one of the most diverse regions in the country — Coffee would’ve been exposed to people and ideas that could’ve brought him back down to reality.

- Daniel Schwalm, Dallas

Turn our eyes southward

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines Monday for those who have received COVID-19 vaccines. It’s recommended that all should continue to mask and practice social distancing.

OK, that makes sense. But the CDC and health officials in Washington, D.C., should also address the problem at our borders, as increasing numbers of people enter the country while infected. All of the CDC guidelines will matter little if we ignore this crisis.

- William Harnagel, Arlington

