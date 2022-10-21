DFW radio DJ gets 24 years for producing pornography as he sexually abused child

A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ was sentenced on Friday to 24 years in a federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child, a federal official said.

Clois Glenn Raborn, 49, was ordered on Friday to prison by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

Raborn was known for occasional appearances on 97.1’s “The Russ Martin Show.” He had been charged via criminal complaint in January and he waived his right to an indictment, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said in a Friday news release.

He had pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation began in March 2021 when Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of children on Raborn’s laptop. Law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an man, believed to be Raborn, engaging in sexual conduct with a young child, according to federal court documents.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items. She also told law enforcement she recognized Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She estimated that the child was between 4 to 6 years old when the photos were taken.

In plea papers, Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office, the Euless Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office of Digital Forensics and Technical Services conducted the investigation.