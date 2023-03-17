DGR Global First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.005 loss per share (vs AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

DGR Global (ASX:DGR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: AU$5.49m (loss widened by 54% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.005 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

DGR Global shares are up 2.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that DGR Global is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

