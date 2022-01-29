🌱 DHA Can't Meet Need + Bad COVID-19 Tests + Theater Of The Mind

It's Saturday, so let's get you started with what you need to know going on today in Denver.

Saturday's weather: Sunshine. High: 51 Low: 24.

Shooting spree suspect pleaded guilty to menacing in 2012. Lyndon McLeod pleaded guilty after pointing a gun at two coworkers in 2012, according to newly-unsealed court documents. Both victims were named in his novels. (9News) Denver needs 50,000 affordable homes a year to keep up with existing demand. The city’s largest affordable housing developer, Denver Housing Authority, can’t keep up with the need – DHA is only able to build around 300. (Denverite) Will Denver's plan to cut plastic waste go statewide? Denver's recent passage of an ordinance for consumers to opt-in for takeout plastic forks, napkins and soy sauce packets, along with plastic bag fees – the burning question is how long will it take for Colorado follow the lead? (CO Sun) Denver Rec Centers handed out expired COVID-19 test kits. Over the past few days, Denver recreation centers have been distributing expired test kits with no directions inside the boxes on how to use the tests. (CBS4) David Byrne’s immersive theatre experience is coming to Denver. Presented by DCPA Off-Center and directed by Andrew Scoville, Theater of the Mind is a playful intersection of art and science. Initially planned for August 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, the exhibit will now take over a yet-to-be-disclosed Denver location in the summer of 2022. (Denverite)

Whiskey Tasting Festival: At Blake Street Tavern. (2:30 p.m.)

Guerrilla Radio with The Strange Parade: At Buffalo Rose, Golden. (7 p.m.)

The Goonies: Live music at The Louisville Underground. (7 p.m.)

Randy Liedtke: At Denver Comedy Underground. (8 p.m.)

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 28-30. (Denverite)

The best concerts in Denver this weekend. (Westword)

Tomorrow is a New Day: A new art exhibit in the McNichols Building, featuring block-printed works by Cambodian artist, Morn Chear, challenges the stigma of disability. (Denverite)

Meow Wolf's Party Portal: A Series of immersive concerts. (Westword)

Denver Public Schools is making changes: In an effort to allow middle & high schoolers to get more sleep, this shift to Healthy Start Times, beginning in fall 2023, DPS needs your input on what scenarios work best for the community to implementing these changes. (DPS)

Coats + Community = ❤️ There is nothing we love more than getting to connect with members of our community on a positive level. Thanks to Coats For Colorado. (Coats for CO)

