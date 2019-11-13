Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Dhampur Sugar Mills:

0.22 = ₹4.1b ÷ (₹39b - ₹21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Dhampur Sugar Mills has an ROCE of 22%.

See our latest analysis for Dhampur Sugar Mills

Does Dhampur Sugar Mills Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Dhampur Sugar Mills's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Food industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Dhampur Sugar Mills compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Dhampur Sugar Mills's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:DHAMPURSUG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Dhampur Sugar Mills.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Dhampur Sugar Mills's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dhampur Sugar Mills has total liabilities of ₹21b and total assets of ₹39b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 53% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On Dhampur Sugar Mills's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. Dhampur Sugar Mills looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.