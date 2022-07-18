DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on DHI Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0062 = US$979k ÷ (US$228m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, DHI Group has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 4.4%.

In the above chart we have measured DHI Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of DHI Group's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. The company used to generate 15% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. On top of that, the business is utilizing 20% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Our Take On DHI Group's ROCE

To see DHI Group reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 90% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

