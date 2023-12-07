What will DHL leaders do if over 1,000 workers strike during the holidays?

When DHL team leader Gina Kemp goes to work every night, she knows she could end up in a crash while on the job.

She's seen it happen at the company's air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where some areas of the hangar where she works are so dark not even headlights help much, she said.

The simple fix would be to add more lighting, something the company hasn't done, she said. That's the kind of safety issue she said led workers to unionize in April and it's one of the many reasons why they're threatening to strike.

"You get night blindness. You can't see anything. … It is scary to be walking around in the pitch dark," said Kemp, 23, of North College Hill.

Workers and Teamster representatives have been negotiating a contract with DHL officials since July, vying for safety measures like more lighting and better pay.

Over three days last week, members of Teamsters Local 100 voted to authorize a strike, meaning they gave the national Teamsters organization the OK to call a strike if it's needed. And that could happen soon.

What does that mean for your packages? DHL insists a strike won't disrupt services, but an industry expert says there's a chance your package may take longer to get to its destination.

DHL spokesperson Pamela Duque confirmed the company will not go back to the negotiation table this year after Thursday. But she said negotiators are willing to meet again in January. In a written statement, the company said they have contingencies in place in case a strike happens.

"Their latest decision was anticipated and a situation for which we are fully prepared," DHL said about the workers' decision to authorize a strike.

Negotiating in January is not good enough for workers, in part, because they handle up to twice as many packages during the holiday season. Kemp said a single shift can move over 400,000 packages during the holidays.

The unionization of over 1,000 ramp and tug workers who load and unload planes at DHL has been over a year in the making. A breakdown of the months-long negotiations and a strike could bring operations to a crawl.

Here's a recap of what's happening at the DHL air hub and at the contract negotiation table, and an explanation of why it matters.

Why did workers unionize?

The Teamsters said in a news release that 22 injuries at the DHL facility required a hospital or emergency room visit last year. DHL did not respond to requests for comment about the union's allegations.

Kemp also said workers want to upgrade equipment because malfunctioning machinery can cause injuries and slow down operations.

Better pay is also a key part of contract negotiations. Kemp is in charge of a team of about six people every night. She said she gets paid $26.90 per hour and has been with the company for almost four years.

"We do kind of confide in each other when it comes to our struggles," she said of her co-workers. "And you know, we don't all have luxuries. So a lot of us are struggling," she said.

What does DHL say about this so-called "external rhetoric"?

DHL has declined interview requests from The Enquirer, though they did provide several written statements.

"While it is unfortunate the U.S. Teamsters have decided to increase the external rhetoric and communicate inaccuracies around the status of these CVG Hub negotiations, we have consistently sought to bargain in good faith and to find constructive solutions at the negotiating table," the company said.

If a strike happens, some of the company's contingencies include temporarily sending cargo to other DHL facilities and using supplemental airline or contractor staff at CVG to fill vacancies.

"We expect no disruption to services," the company said in a statement. "…Our customers should remain confident in our ability to provide the excellent service they expect and require."

What would a strike mean?

A strike means union members would stop working, so your packages – holiday-related or otherwise – could be delayed if they're coming from overseas.

It's not just about your packages, though. DHL employs about 4,000 people at the DHL air hub and more than a third of them are in the union.

"There could be a significant impact, to be honest with you, not only on the economy but also on DHL's revenues," said Cathy Roberson, president of Logistics Trends & Insights.

Some delays in shipping might be expected because of the influx of packages to other facilities and the additional drive time needed to get to places the CVG hub usually serves, she said. The company's other two air hubs in the U.S. are in Miami and Atlanta.

A strike isn't the only way workers can make DHL's pocket hurt, though.

"They could just start slowing down loading and unloading. That's something that is real," Roberson said.

This spring, dockworkers on the West Coast used a "slowdown" and work stoppages to wrestle fair contracts at essential ports, she said.

If the Teamsters decide to strike, the union said in a statement it has over $300 million in its strike fund to support workers.

DHL has invested more than $280 million at the airport since 2009. This summer, the company announced a $192 million investment for a new maintenance hangar and more ramp and parking spaces.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What happens if DHL workers at CVG strike?