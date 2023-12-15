DHL Supply Chain adding 80 jobs in Charlotte region with $40 million investment

DHL, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, is expanding to the Charlotte region next year to invest more than $40 million and create 80 jobs.

DHL Supply Chain has signed on a 713,000-square-foot warehouse at the Innovation Logistics Center on Peeler Road in Salisbury, Rowan County Economic Development Council said Friday. Salisbury is about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

DHL expects to be in operation at The Crow Holdings development off Interstate 85 during summer 2024, according to the news release.

The company will create 80 “high-quality” jobs, Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds said in a statement.

DHL and Rowan County EDC officials did not immediately respond for further comment Friday.

DHL Supply Chain’s U.S. headquarters is in Westerville, Ohio. DHL has several sites in the Charlotte region, including DHL Supply Chain at 8924 Pioneer Ave., according to the company’s website.

The American-founded DHL Group logistics company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany and has about 600,000 employees in more than 220 countries, according to the company’s website. Founded in 1969, DHL industry sectors include technology, manufacturing, energy and retail.