DHL welcomes Justin Baird as head of its Asia Pacific Innovation Center

Baird will drive the deployment of innovative logistics solutions by leveraging emerging technologies and partnerships with customers and experts

He brings twenty years of experience in management, digital innovation, and product development and commercialization to the role

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading logistics provider, named Justin Baird as the Head of its Asia Pacific Innovation Center (APIC) in Singapore. The first dedicated center for innovative logistics services in Asia Pacific and one of three DHL innovation centers globally, APIC is a test bed for emerging logistics-related technologies and a showcase of the latest innovations to reinvent supply chains.

"Digitalization, which underpins the Deutsche Post DHL Group's Strategy 2025, has the potential to transform logistics and create long-term value for businesses. Our innovation centers around the world aim to provide a platform to convert ideas into customer-centric solutions that can realize that potential. I am convinced that Justin's experience will be invaluable in fostering collaboration and innovation among our customers and partners in Asia," said Matthias Heutger, Global Head of Innovation and Commercial Development at DHL.

With over two decades of experience in management and emerging technology, Justin's expertise ranges from research and development to interactive multimedia installation technologies. He previously held management roles in Imagination Australia, Mosaic and Accenture, and spent five years as an innovationist at Google where he played an instrumental role in launching the first Android devices in Asia Pacific.

"DHL has done tremendous work in the next evolution of logistics with innovative tools like the DHL Resilience360, a business continuity management tool that leverages AI, and robotics to simplify operations. I am deeply passionate about forming a community of like-minded technologists in the sector and look forward to building upon APIC's capabilities to develop disruptive innovations that will shape the future of logistics," said Baird.

Established in 2015, APIC in Singapore is DHL's only innovation center in the region. The logistics provider has two other innovation centers in Cologne, Germany and Chicago in the US. APIC was formally headed by Pang Mei Yee, who recently took on the role of Head of DHL Consulting in Asia.

