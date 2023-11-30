DHL workers at CVG prepare for possible strike if negotiations fails

BURLINGTON, Kentucky – Christmas presents and other deliveries could be in peril if the union representing Northern Kentucky DHL workers can't negotiate a contract with the company soon.

DHL handles about 360,000 pounds of cargo per day at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport hub and a strike would bring its operations to a crawl.

The Teamsters, which represent at least 1,100 local DHL employees, have been in contract negotiations with company management for months, demanding better pay. But negotiators were told Wednesday that management would not come back to the negotiation table after Dec. 7, the Teamsters said in an online statement.

DHL did not respond to requests for comment via email and phone call.

“DHL has wasted enough time and needs to deliver on the fair contract Teamsters deserve – or this company will leave our members with no choice but to strike,” said Bill Hamilton, director of the Teamsters Express Division. “This company understands what is at stake. The clock is ticking for DHL to act and remedy its unfair labor practices.”

Thursday, workers from the Hebron hub lined up at the Boone County Public Library main branch in Burlington to cast a vote on whether to authorize the Teamsters to call a strike if needed. Voting will continue at different locations through Saturday.

More than 1,100 so-called ramp and tug workers, who load and unload planes, voted to unionize in April and joined Teamsters Local 100. Tug drivers must have a valid driver's license and good driving record. The employees want better pay and working conditions. According to the union, there were at least 22 workplace injuries at the Hebron location in 2022 that required visits to a hospital or emergency room.

DHL employs more than 3,000 local workers at its Northern Kentucky hub. The company has invested more than $280 million at the airport since 2009. This summer, it announced a $192 million investment for a new maintenance hangar and more ramp and parking spaces.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: DHL workers in Kentucky could strike amid contract negotiations