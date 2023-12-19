DHL workers scrambling to catch up on deliveries after tentative agreement ends strike

Are any of your DHL packages delayed?

If so, it’s most likely due to the strike at the facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. Workers there were demanding better pay and benefits.

“That strike then was extended to various locations across the country, and when we say it was extended, the actual members from Cincinnati flew out here and set up picket lines at the facilities in Seattle,” said Jamie Fleming, spokesperson for Teamsters Local Union 174.

Fleming says DHL workers in Seattle did not strike but showed their support by not going to work for five days. She said they represent over 130 workers from both the DHL Sea-Tac and Boeing Field facilities.

After 12 days of negotiations, the union reached a tentative agreement with the company on Tuesday. DHL employees have gone back to work; however, they face piles of packages.

The strike came during the busiest season of the year, but Fleming has faith that employees will work around the clock to get back up to speed.

“So obviously, this is the heaviest time of year, and with five days of packages piled up, they certainly have a lot of work to do, but you will be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated professional group of workers than the DHL Teamsters, so if anybody can get all those gifts delivered by Christmas it will be them,” said Fleming.

Company officials say they are doing everything they can to minimize any disruptions.