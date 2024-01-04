DHS to approve temporary SNAP increase in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday night that it has agreed to implement a temporary SNAP increase funded in “Give SNAP a Raise.”

The “Give SNAP a Raise” bill was passed by the D.C. Council in March 2023. It was meant to increase the minimum monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment to all participants.

Montgomery County libraries partner with Washington Wizards to promote youth reading

The $39.6 million in funding for the increase would come from the city’s excess revenue.

On Tuesday. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson threatened to sue Mayor Muriel Bowser if SNAP funds were not disbursed appropriately. This came after Bowser was advised to prioritize the funds for other programs.

“Due to major budget shortfalls and workload pressures, in November I advised the Mayor that it is in best interest of residents to prioritize sustaining vital human services programs, over administering a new temporary local SNAP supplement,” DHS Director Laura Zeilinger said in a statement on Wednesday. “While fiscal and administrative pressures still exist, this evening I advised the Mayor that DHS will make this program work while we attempt to solve ongoing challenges.”

At-Large D.C. Councilmember Robert White stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the increase will help thousands of residents.

“Thank you Mayor Bowser for implementing the law and giving residents the SNAP increase they were promised. This assistance will put food on the table for thousands of DC residents.” White stated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.