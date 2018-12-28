DHS chief heads to southern border following deaths of migrant kids in federal custody

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to travel to El Paso on Friday to see how the agency is conducting medical screenings and to review conditions at Border Patrol stations following the deaths this month of two migrant children who were in federal custody.

Nielsen has called the death on Christmas Eve of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy in federal detention a "deeply concerning and heartbreaking" tragedy and cited U.S. immigration system failings for a growing border crisis.

The top Trump administration border security official spoke out after directing a series of actions to care for undocumented immigrants taken into custody after illegal Mexican-U.S. crossings. The moves include U.S. Customs and Border Protection medical exams for all children it holds in custody.

The statement and actions marked the latest federal response to the death of the boy identified by Guatemalan officials as Felipe Gómez Alonzo. He was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m. MST on Monday after he fell ill while held in CBP custody with his father, Agustín Gomez.

Felipe was the second immigrant child to die while in federal detention this month.

Jakelin Caal, 7, also Guatemalan, died Dec. 8. at an El Paso children's hospital after being detained with her father and while preparing to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

The back-to-back deaths prompted an outcry from immigration activists, politicians and human rights groups and raised questions about the Trump administration policies that have separated children and parents and filled detention centers.

In a statement to the El Paso Times, BorderRAC Executive Director Wanda Helgesen said that at least 450 minors had been screened at regional medical facilities in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico.

Nielsen's formal statement cited a recent jump in illegal border crossings by immigrant families and unaccompanied children. CBP apprehensions in those categories rose 86 percent – more than 68,000 family units and almost 14,000 unaccompanied children – over last year’s totals for the most recent two months along the Southwest border, she said.

"Our system has been pushed to a breaking point by those who seek open borders. Smugglers, traffickers and their own parents put these minors at risk by embarking on the dangerous and arduous journey north," Nielsen said.

Nielsen said the changing immigration dynamic has been spurred by "an immigration system that rewards parents for sending their children across the border alone," without requiring the adults to face "consequences for their actions."

She cited an asylum process that’s unable to provide swift help for qualified applicants and an immigration system that encourages fraudulent claims by border crossers. She noted nine of 10 asylum applications get rejected by immigration judges.

"This crisis is exacerbated by the increase in persons who are entering our custody suffering from severe respiratory illnesses or exhibit some other illness upon apprehension," she said. "Given the remote locations of their illegal crossing and the lack of resources, it is even more difficult for our personnel to be first responders."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 20, 2018. More

The updated health testing directed by Nielsen marks a change in the handling of young children detained after entering the USA without required documentation and comes amid a partial shutdown of the federal government over President Donald Trump's demand for $5 billion to build a security wall at the nation's southern border with Mexico.

DHS officials have said the deaths of the two migrant children were "tragic” but also "rare.” They note that the deaths were the first in more than a decade.