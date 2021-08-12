DHS dropped 40,000 COVID-19-positive migrants in US cities: Ex-border chief

The nation’s former border chief reported today that the Biden administration has placed some 40,000 illegal immigrants infected with the coronavirus into American cities.

“At least — that’s conservative,” former acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told Secrets this afternoon.

In an earlier Zoom briefing, Morgan estimated that about 270,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the United States since President Joe Biden took office and signaled to Latin America that the border is open again, as it was under former President Barack Obama.

But Morgan said that the border crisis is far different than others before it because of the continued virus spread in the world and the failure by the Department of Homeland Security to test all those it is shipping off to cities.

“We know that everybody being released, they’re not being tested. We know that,” he said at the briefing sponsored by the Heritage Foundation.

His comments came as DHS announced it encountered 213,000 illegal immigrants on the southern border in July, another 20-year high.

Morgan has deep roots in border affairs and has kept up his contacts. He recently provided Secrets with photos of horrific conditions of migrants held in overpopulated facilities and shoved under bridges awaiting processing.

In the briefing, he focused on the health issues, the dangers of letting COVID-19-infected migrants into the nation, and how it has hurt the Border Patrol.

“Let me give you another fact: 32 CBP personnel have died from COVID in the line of duty, nine in the United States Border Patrol, since the pandemic,” he said. What’s more, thousands have been pulled out of service because of their illnesses from handling migrants with the virus.

Morgan said that in some areas along the Rio Grande border, COVID-19 cases have jumped 900%.

“Yet,” he said, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “is directing the release of up to 80% of families who have illegally entered the United States.”

Story continues

And many of those go untested until they reach their destination. “DHS is not testing them. So what’s DHS Secretary Mayorkas’s solution to all of this? ‘Ah, it’s up to the local communities to deal with it. It’s your issue and your problem to deal with now,’” he said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Washington Secrets, Border Crisis, Biden Administration

Original Author: Paul Bedard

Original Location: DHS dropped 40,000 COVID-19-positive migrants in US cities: Ex-border chief