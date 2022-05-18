DHS reports "significant" uptick in violent threats after Supreme Court opinion leak

Nicole Sganga
·5 min read

In the wake of the Supreme Court's majority draft opinion leak, the U.S. Supreme Court Police reported a "significant increase in violent threats," including a series of social media posts directed at certain sitting justices as well as the Supreme Court building. The Department of Homeland Security said it has registered an uptick in threats against "reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities."

The threats were outlined in an intelligence bulletin the DHS issued to state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide. The memo, titled "Potential for Threats to Public Safety in Response to Abortion Debate" and dated May 13, was published by DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

The DHS said federal law enforcement agencies have opened investigations into several of the online threats.

The National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium — the Washington, D.C., regional intelligence hub charged with tracking domestic terrorism threats — has referred at least 25 violent online posts to partner agencies for further investigation. According to the bulletin, some of the social media threats discussed "burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators."

Fencing has been up surrounding the Supreme Court of the United States complex on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C.&#xa0; / Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Fencing has been up surrounding the Supreme Court of the United States complex on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. / Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The bulletin warned of an emerging "threat to government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities and ideological opponents" and marks the first intelligence bulletin explicitly issued to state and local law enforcement regarding abortion-related extremism in the wake of the opinion draft leak.

"The volume of violent threats targeting Supreme Court Justices, members of Congress, other public officials, clergy, healthcare officials and providers, and others associated with the abortion debate are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court's official ruling," the bulletin added.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final ruling on the Mississippi abortion case next month.

Since July 2021, at least four incidents of violence occurred between "ideological opponents" at abortion-related protests in Oregon and California, where demonstrators deployed "smoke grenades, paintball guns, batons, chemical irritants, and bats, according to press reporting," the memo reads.

Historically, a Justice Department task force has registered at least 10 murders committed by pro-abortion violent extremists, as well as dozens of bombings and arsons, all targeting abortion providers and facilities. However, the Supreme Court leak could lead to threats from both pro and anti-abortion supporters.

The DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis said in its bulletin that "grievances related to restricting abortion access could fuel violence by pro-choice abortion-related violent extremists and other [domestic violent extremists.]"

Arson investigators are looking into a fire that broke out inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action on May 8. Graffiti found at the scene read, "If abortions aren't safe [then] you aren't either" and included symbols "typically used by anarchist violent extremists and others to convey anti-law enforcement sentiment," according to the DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

Law enforcement officials are still working with fire department officials to determine an exact cause.

In the wake of the Supreme Court draft opinion leak, federal law enforcement agencies have identified threats as linked to racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism — the deadliest form of domestic violent extremism, according to recent assessments by the U.S. intelligence community.

The DHS analysts cited social media posts promoting violence online against demonstrators protesting outside justices' homes. According to the bulletin, one post noted that "dead activists in front of a [Supreme Court] justice house WILL kick off the boog." The shorthand refers to "Boogaloo," a common term among extremists motivated by white supremacist conspiracy theories.

Intelligence officials also assessed that certain anti-abortion narratives have been linked to known conspiracy theories such as "save white children" and "fight white genocide."

The department also warned of copycat attacks threatening abortion-related violence in its memo, citing a social media administrator on a racially/ethnically motivated extremist channel that encouraged users to engage in "unrelenting violence" as an alternative to "counter protesting," by referencing prior anti-abortion violent actors. According to the bulletin, the user wrote, "If you're pro-life but aren't prepared to follow in their footsteps you're wasting your time."

The bulletin outlined signs and indicators of abortion-related violence, intended to help local law enforcement thwart future attacks. Examples include "levying violent threats, encouraging others to commit violence, or doxing individuals to incite or enable violence against others for abortion-related motivations" as well as "pre-operational surveillance, unusual or suspicious interest in a facility, or attempts to gain unauthorized entry to government facilities, reproductive healthcare facilities, or personal residences of Supreme Court Justices."

The nationwide dispatch comes several weeks after state and local law enforcement agencies released intelligence and situational awareness reports warning of a "highly sensitive and politically charged" threat environment in the wake of the Supreme Court draft opinion leak.

Fusion Centers across the country convened a call – along with FBI and DHS – to warn of the current threat environment.

"A lot of what we have been seeing has been implied threats without specific locations," Mike Sena, president of the National Fusion Center Association, told CBS News.

"That makes it difficult when you're trying to figure out what crosses that line in online groups," Sena said. "And people can have extreme ideologies, there's nothing wrong with that. But it's the discussion of violence, death and destruction that we're concerned about."

In a statement to CBS News, a DHS spokesperson said the department is "committed to protecting Americans' freedom of speech and other civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest." The department also pledged to share intelligence with other law enforcement agencies and "the private sector."

White House official talks violent extremism in U.S.

Local insight on key Pennsylvania primaries

Para-athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mike McDaniel has a unique description for offensive linemen

    The coach compared offensive linemen to officials.

  • N. Korea reports another jump in suspected COVID-19 cases

    North Korea on Wednesday reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths as leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in their early handling of the COVID-19 outbreak ravaging across the unvaccinated nation. Outside experts say most of the illnesses would be COVID-19, although North Korea has been able to confirm only a small number of COVID-19 cases since acknowledging an omicron outbreak last week, likely because of insufficient testing capabilities. A failure to control the outbreak could have dire consequences in North Korea, considering its broken health care system and its rejection of internationally offered vaccines that has left a population of 26 million unimmunized.

  • Saharan dust cloud over the Atlantic may reach Gulf Coast by weekend

    The first trans-Atlantic Saharan dust cloud of 2022 could approach the Gulf Coast states this weekend, bringing the possibility of health hazards along with hazy skies. The enormous plume of dust referred to as a Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is made of dry air carrying dust from the Sahara Desert as it embarks on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean. The dust makes its annual trip from May to August and can reach as far as the central United States, spiking air pollution and agitating health issues. G

  • Ashley and Wynonna Judd pay tribute to mother Naomi at star-studded event

    Ashley and Wynonna Judd took the stage at CMT’s Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration Sunday to honor their late mother, Naomi Judd, who died by suicide on April 30. It was a star-studded event, with Reba McEntire, Morgan Freeman and Oprah Winfrey, among others, sharing memories and sending well-wishes to the family. “We just wanted to say a brief moment for the fans,” Ashley said. “We thank you, and mom loved you, and all of the beautiful cards that you’re sending are getting through to us.” Though it was a solemn occasion, Wynonna brought a bit of levity to the room. “Let’s talk about what a salty, single mama she was,” Wynonna said. “Enough of this love stuff. Let’s get real. She could be evil. She put us in the back of a U-Haul-It from Kentucky to California.” Though the grief was palpable, Wynonna stuck with the humor, invoking the decades she spent touring and performing with her mother. “She was a little wacky, but she loved us,” Ashley said, “and those were just some of the things we wanted the opportunity to share with you tonight.” “Ya know, she’s up here being too nice because, ya know, she didn’t share a bus with her. I did,” Wynonna said. “Everything you say is so beautiful. I love you, sorry.”

  • Erdogan says Swedish, Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bid. Sweden's government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, a day after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that Helsinki will also apply for membership. Turkey surprised its NATO allies last week by saying it would not view their applications positively, mainly citing their history of hosting members of groups Ankara deems terrorists.

  • A clip showing Putin twitching his foot set off new speculation after claims he is seriously ill

    Putin's appearance and behavior are fuelling speculation about his health. Over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence said he was badly ill.

  • Former local school teacher facing charges after accused inappropriate relationship with student

    A former choir teacher of a local high school is facing criminal charges after court documents say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

  • GOP alarms sound on Herschel Walker in Georgia: The Note

    The next seven days could be the most consequential stretch of the primary season -- particularly for Republicans, who have a series of Senate races coming up where President Donald Trump's endorsements are prompting worries about the types of candidates the party will put forward this year. On Tuesday, voters in Pennsylvania will sort through a wild Senate GOP race. Trump's choice of Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate has opened an unlikely lane for Kathy Barnette, a Black veteran with an inspiring personal history but a long history of controversial statements and actions -- including the revelation Monday that she marched with protestors toward the Capitol last Jan. 6.

  • 11 Republican Senators Vote Against $40 Billion In Security Assistance For Ukraine

    The senators bucked their leaders -- including Mitch McConnell -- who traveled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • KFC employee saves the day after kidnapped woman leaves note begging for help

    HEROIC WORKER: The KFC employee was able to give an accurate description of both the suspect and the victim.

  • ‘My son was not my son’: Grisly details emerge in Clinton County, MO, torture case

    Even before the SWAT team rolled in, people in this county just outside Kansas City had been talking about James Larson Jr.

  • She Vanished on Spring Break in 2009. Cops Say They Found Her Body—and Her Killer

    Georgetown SheriffThe body of a 17-year-old New York girl who vanished during a 2009 trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been found and identified—and a registered sex offender who was an early person of interest in the case is charged with kidnapping, raping, and strangling her.At a news conference Monday, the family of Brittanee Drexel listened as a parade of law enforcement officials discussed the “bittersweet” turn in the cold case but provided no details about how they were able to cr

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Christopher Steele, the spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' Trump dossier, says sources tell him Putin is seriously ill

    Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • Hudsonville man sentenced to 50 years for near-daily rape of his child

    In a "worst of the worst" case, a man repeatedly raped a young child for years. He will spend 50 years in prison, a judge decreed Monday.

  • FBI Records Reveal Matt Gaetz Was in Chaos Mode as Scandal Broke

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFifteen minutes before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was due to go on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 30, 2021—hours after a bombshell report that he was under investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor—Gaetz was shouting, repeatedly, at FBI agents in his family home.“Do you have a warrant to be here?” Gaetz yelled, according to an FBI report of the event obtained by The Daily Beast.But as adversarial as Gaetz was in those mome

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • The company buying Trump's social network Truth Social warned investors about his history of bankruptcy and failed business ventures

    In a filing Monday, Digital World highlighted the failures of Trump Taj Mahal, Trump University, and Trump Vodka, among other ventures.

  • Manchin pushes for his gun reform bill in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday reiterated his support for legislation aimed at expanding gun background checks while also calling for “mental illness reform” in the wake of the weekend’s mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. Manchin cited the bipartisan legislation he and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) first brought up years back…