DHS Sec.: Trump admin. 'gutted' immigration system

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says immigration was "gutted" by the Trump administration. After 27 days in office, Mayorkas told reporters: "It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty," (March 1)

Video Transcript

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS: We are dedicated to achieving, and quite frankly, are working around the clock, to replace the cruelty of the past administration with an orderly, humane, and safe immigration process. It is hard, and it will take time.

To put it succinctly, the prior administration dismantled our nation's immigration system in its entirety. When I started 27 days ago, I learned that we did not have the facilities available or equipped to administer the humanitarian laws that our Congress passed years ago. We did not have the personnel, policies, procedures, or training to administer those laws. Quite frankly, the entire system was gutted.

It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established. They need-- they need to wait. It takes time to rebuild the system from scratch. If they come, if families come, if single adults come to the border, we are obligated to, in the service of public health, including the health of the very people who are thinking of coming, to impose the travel restrictions under the CDC's Title 42 authorities and return them to Mexico. And we have done that.

We need individuals to wait. And I will say that they will wait with a goal in mind. And that is our ability to rebuild as quickly as possible a system so that they don't have to take the dangerous journey and we can enable them to access humanitarian relief from their countries of origin.

- Do you believe that right now there is a crisis at the border?

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS: I think that the-- the answer is no. I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have our resources dedicated to-- to managing it.

  • Former Trump DHS Sec: Biden message to asylum seekers is 'very dangerous'

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the Biden administration's rhetoric encouraging illegal immigration on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • Democratic senator's first bill provides 5 million essential workers with a pathway to citizenship

    The Citizenship for Essential Workers Act boosts the economy through an expedited pathway to citizenship for essential workers without a legal status.

  • The Republican trying to bridge the Trump-Pence divide

    Rep. Jim Banks is reshaping the Republican Study Committee to align with the ex-president still ruling the GOP.

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions patent tribunal's constitutionality

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • President Biden Should Expand on the Abraham Accords, Not Abandon Them

    As President Biden begins his engagement with our closest allies and partners in the Middle East, there is an opportunity to build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords to advance U.S. interests and leverage the emerging bonds among our closest regional partners. American leadership was a necessary (though by itself insufficient) condition to the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will remain essential to building cooperative relationships between Israel and other formerly hostile powers. Biden should expand on this inheritance from the Trump administration, not try to move beyond it. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains will ensure that the legacy of the Accords incentivizes other states to normalize relations with Israel and forge new economic and security partnerships to meet the myriad challenges posed not only by Iran, but also by the malign influence of China and Russia. Following the announcement of diplomatic normalization between Israel and the UAE in August of last year, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco quickly followed suit. What motivated this move? Certainly, the threat from violent extremism and Iran animated the members, but so too did the promise of cooperation and recovery from the pandemic’s impact on their economies. How can the U.S. capitalize on this momentum to persuade other countries to join and expand the Accords? The first step is to establish trust. This begins with cooperation on security threats that preoccupy the region’s leaders. In addition to restating joint commitments to counter violent extremism, we should ensure close collaboration to address the regional threat from Iran and its surrogates. The State Department can rapidly affirm the interagency review that approved of arms sales providing our regional partners with the tools required to combat shared threats, recognizing that both Russia and China would be happy to fill the void without restrictions. Next, we should expand scale. Discussions should be advanced incrementally and can include the commencement of international flights, the opening of commercial offices, and reducing trade restrictions. It can also include establishing representation for the Accords’ members not already in the Gulf Cooperation Council to provide a multilateral forum for collaboration. Recognizing the steps taken by Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 warrants their inclusion and a corresponding review of our security cooperation to ensure we remain their preferred partner. We must also expand scope. The initial focus on economic, cultural, and social issues was intentional, but was always to meant to expand and address the complex security issues faced by its members, including the regional threats from Iran, violent extremism, and Chinese and Russian malign influence. In this context, the foundational work to establish a regional security architecture to share the burdens and make effective use of the region’s capabilities warrants consideration. This would increase interoperability, expand compliance with international law through integration of forces and the principles to which they adhere, and reduce the commitment of U.S. resources. Perhaps most important, it would serve to constrain and reverse the concerted efforts of China and Russia to expand their influence over a region that has the potential to afford them both clients for strategic-weapon sales and the corresponding relationships that undermine our interests. Finally, the U.S. should lead efforts to institutionalize. Moving beyond the current cluster of bilateral or trilateral arrangements, the U.S. should help establish a secretariat among the Accords’ members (including Egypt and Jordan) to accelerate developments, provide a forum to expand membership, and organize these activities under a single umbrella. Conducting bilateral discussions can be complicated but can be pursued more effectively in some instances within a multilateral forum. The U.S. can consider appointing a special envoy to elevate the profile of the secretariat and signal its importance to existing and future members. This mechanism should continue to align strategic investment tools such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Export-Import Bank (EXIM), which both played critical roles in securing and implementing the Accords. Without U.S. leadership, the historic agreements would not have been concluded; absent sustained investment, they will fail to achieve their potential. This would constrain the region’s economic recovery from the pandemic, undermine any negotiation with Iran, erode support for counterterrorism cooperation, open a door to Russian and Chinese malign influence, compromise regional stability, discourage essential cooperation, and provide an opportunity for ISIS’s and al-Qaeda’s resurgence. Naturally, the inverse holds if we seize the opportunity that the region’s historic transformation offers. We could build upon it to enhance regional stability, security, and trade and the opportunity of a U.S.-led regional security architecture built to safeguard an economic foundation that will endure, reducing our costs while constraining our adversaries. The Abraham Accords constitute the beginning of a regional evolution requiring American leadership to ensure its growth and development. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains constrains Iran, but equally important, it limits the malign influence of China and Russia, both of which oppose us and neither of which recognizes Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (the principle that Israel must have more and better weapons than its neighbors). They will also continue to manufacture and exploit fissures among the U.S. and its regional partners if we fail to seize this historic opportunity in the region to advance America’s interests with significantly fewer resources and more capable partners, integrated like never before. Though he’s unlikely to admit it, Biden received something of a gift from the Trump administration with the Accords. What comes next is up to him.

  • Complex culture clash as Venezuelan migrants flood into Chile

    Anyier, 40, set off on a journey of thousands of kilometers on foot from Venezuela to Chile with her daughter Dany, 14, and partner Reinaldo, 26

  • Trump family mansion next to Mar-a-Lago on sale for $49m

    Asking price represents an increase of about 55 per cent per year since it was purchased from the ex-president’s sister three years ago

  • Hong Kong residents buy up UK properties ahead of expected immigration surge

    Hong Kong residents bought four times as many luxury London properties in the previous year amid an expected immigration surge. Property buyers from Hong Kong purchased 8 per cent of homes sold in London's wealthiest areas in 2020, according to a report by Hamptons International - four times 2019’s figure. And they became the joint second most common buyer nationality in Prime Central London, tied with Middle Eastern buyers and behind those from the EU, the estate agent said. The trend comes as the Government’s new visa pathway for Hong Kong residents opened in January, following China’s tightening of national security laws. Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders can now apply for a special visa giving them the right to work and study in the UK for up to five years, after which they will be able to apply for settlement, and seek citizenship after a further year. “The bespoke new Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route recognises our historic and moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them the option to live in the UK if they decide that is an appropriate choice for them,” the Home Office said. Around 2.9 million Hong Kong residents currently hold BNO status, with a further estimated 2.3 million eligible dependants. The Home Office predicts more than 300,000 BNO status holders will come to the UK over the next five years. James Dempsey, Sales Director at BuyAssociation, said they have seen a “big upturn” in property investors from Hong Kong in the UK market. “Compared to the past five, six years, our Hong Kong office has grown significantly in transactions over the past year,” Mr Dempsey told The Telegraph. “It's not just the city centres, it's branched out as well,” he added, with locations such as Birmingham and south Manchester also of key interest to buyers. One estate agent in south Manchester told Mr Dempsey that six in 10 viewings they are holding are with Hong Kong buyers, with residents expressing interest in local schools and Ofsted reports. Typically the Hong Kong market dips after Christmas, Mr Dempsey said, but this was not the case this January and interest remained level as the new visa programme came into force. “Ultimately, I think we'll see a continued increase over the next six to 12 months and certainly as the BNO arrangements progress,” he added.

  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1

    Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

  • PM Narendra Modi gets Covid jab as India scales up vaccination

    The country has opened vaccination for people over 60 and those who have other illnesses.

  • U.S. to give Americans COVID-19 vaccines before discussing sharing with Mexico: White House

    The Biden administration on Monday downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. The remarks by White House press secretary Jen Psaki came hours before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to ask U.S. President Joe Biden to consider sharing some of its COVID-19 vaccine supply.

  • Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits

    Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing to invest $8 billion through tax credits to create clean energy jobs. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled legislation Monday that aims to help rural communities that have lost jobs in the coal and and fossil fuel industries. The proposal is meant to incentivize companies producing batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips and other renewable energy technologies.

  • Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': survey

    China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday. For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs. "All arms of state power - including surveillance systems introduced to curb coronavirus - were used to harass and intimidate journalists, their Chinese colleagues, and those whom the foreign press sought to interview," it said.

  • There are so many good deals under $20 at West Elm’s kitchen and dining sale

    Time for a kitchen upgrade.

  • Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems

    The Philippine government launched a vaccination campaign on Monday to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Cabinet officials, along with health workers and military and police personnel, were among the first to be vaccinated at six hospitals in Metropolitan Manila, after the arrival Sunday of 600,000 doses of vaccine donated by China. At the state-run Philippine General Hospital in Manila, hospital director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi was inoculated first in a televised event and was followed by Cabinet and Department of Health officials.

  • Leach says no pitch talk, England focussed on improving

    Spinner Jack Leach said on Monday England are not obsessed by the state of the pitches in India but are keen to learn from their two-day defeat before the final Test starts this week.

  • Trump at CPAC Shows Why He Doesn’t Need a New Party

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyHe was a one-term “loser.” He helped lose his party the White House, the Senate, and the House. He left office with a domestic body count in the hundreds of thousands, and an economy in the toilet.Just last month, he instigated a deadly riot on Capitol Hill that endangered the lives of senior members of his own party, as he sat back and smirked from the comfort and safety of the West Wing. And his administration ended in such a historically disastrous state of his own making that fellow leaders in the Republican Party were directly blaming him for the deaths and anti-democratic mob violence, and some of his former senior advisers were openly accusing him of attempting to stage a coup or pleading with him to disappear to Florida “and stay” there.But that was a whole month ago. On Sunday, former President Donald Trump re-emerged at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), held this year in his new home base of Florida, where he was greeted as the beloved, unequivocal leader in the GOP. Whatever blood there was on the 45th U.S. president’s hands, the Republican Party and conservative movement had already done their best to rinse it all away. And they were more than happy to try.“Actually you know, [the Democrats] just lost the White House,” Trump said—obviously incorrectly—on stage early Sunday evening. “Who knows? I might decide to beat them for a third time,” he added, dangling a potential 2024 presidential run.Much of the former president’s CPAC speech was a lazy, predictable retread of grievance and his perennial whining. “They’re the biggest fakers there are,” he alleged, bashing his enemies in the press. “Never let [Democrats and the Biden administration] take the credit” for the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, regurgitating his concerns dating back to November that a President Joe Biden would get credit for ending the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. He again took his shots at foes like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Biden, yet again accusing the latter of having mental difficulties.Trump harangued trans women for competing in sports as women. He kept peppering his speech with lies that he triumphed in the 2020 election. He used those lies to call on Republicans to enact more and more restrictions on legitimate voting, and did so to rapturous applause from the audience. He repeatedly trashed the U.S. Supreme Court—which has a sizable conservative majority of his presidency’s creation—for lacking the “courage” to obliterate democracy at his behest last year. He baselessly alleged that the Democratic Party was trying to bring on “communism.” He bleated over and over about “cancel culture” and Big Tech. He rattled off a list of Republican lawmakers (Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger, and so on…) whom he found insufficiently subservient to him and his ego.And he had the nerve to claim that “Trumpism” means “no riots in the streets.”In the days of the conference prior to Trump’s address, the content and mood of the annual gathering reflected the sentiment pervading the national GOP, its base of voters, Republican honchos in Washington, D.C., state parties, and the influential hubs of conservative media: that this twice impeached president, as well as Trumpism, are the dominant present and future of American conservatism. And for this, they’re enthusiastically frontloading many of Trump’s policy and messaging priorities.For instance, much of this year’s CPAC was devoted to pushing Trump’s lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential contest against Biden, an election Trump clearly lost. That lie fueled Trump and Republicans’ months-long legal crusade during the presidential transition period to groundlessly throw out countless votes in key states, in a failed effort to overturn the will and decision of the electorate. Top Trump allies publicly flirted with the concept of martial law, and other authoritarian power-grabbing ideas that thankfully went nowhere, despite Trump’s sustained attempts. This broad push culminated in the bloody Jan. 6 riot.And yet various major players in the Republican Party still refuse to admit publicly that Biden won, and Trump himself has privately said he’d prefer the candidates and primary challengers he supports in the future to publicly back the Big Lie—both rhetorically and in the writing of laws and crackdowns on voting—to his satisfaction.And as Trump charts the path of his post-presidency, he’s keen on snuffing out dissent to the devotion to his cult of personality that is now the most integral element of his party. In recent weeks, the former president, tucked away at his Palm Beach club of Mar-a-Lago, has repeatedly complained about several prominent Republicans who had crossed him (even mildly) over the Jan. 6 riot, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Nikki Haley, Trump’s one-time ambassador to the United Nations. Trump has told multiple confidants that if Haley runs for the presidency in 2024, he wants to ensure she is crushed and humiliated in the GOP primary, according to three people familiar with the matter.This despite Haley’s attempts earlier this month to execute some damage control and to reconnect with Trump. Even others who have more aggressively sought to crawl back to Trump following the riot haven’t been spared the ex-president’s suspicions or trash talk. A month ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) visited Trump in Florida, on a mission to preserve party unity, as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections. Prior to that he’d already jumped on the phone with Donald Trump Jr., solidifying his deference to the Trump brand and family, ahead of the former president’s second Senate impeachment trial.Still, in recent days Trump has privately told some of those close to him that he’s not sure if he can trust McCarthy in the long run, two of the sources said. One of the things that Trump has griped about during his post-presidency is McCarthy’s public acknowledgement that Biden indeed won the election, following weeks of McCarthy cheering on or excusing Trump’s months-long endeavor to cling to power.But at CPAC on Sunday night, the ex-president and current leader of the Republican Party had the courtesy to, for now at least, take one tactic for keeping the GOP in line off the table. “I am not starting a new party,” Trump said on stage, affirming his continued support for the party that once made him leader of the free world.And why should he? The party and movement keep showing him, again and again, since Biden’s inauguration that the GOP remains a willing and wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump brand name.And soon after he left the stage, Trump’s political operation was back to doing what it does best: milking his supporters for big money, often by deceptive means. “Pres. Trump: Did you miss me? I just finished my CPAC speech! My team’s handing me the 1ST donor list in 1 HR. Can I count on you? Donate,” the Trump team texted supporters on Sunday evening.During the 2020 campaign, the Trump campaign would often ask supporters to donate, alleging that doing so could give small-dollar donors a chance at getting their names in front of an appreciative Trump. Several sources familiar with the practice say that this was so often done with absolutely zero intention of bothering Trump with any lists of his faceless fans’ names.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netflix’s Most Expensive Productions Ever

    For most of America’s businesses, the pandemic was a soul-crushing exercise in frustration, disappointment, anxiety, and–for many–failure. For Netflix, on the other hand, it was all...

  • Biden faces criticism for failing to sanction Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi's killing

    President Biden is facing growing criticism for failing to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This comes as sources tell CBS News the State Department will highlight a "reset and recalibration" of the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with details on that, plus Mr. Biden's upcoming meeting with the president of Mexico and the latest on his COVID relief plan.

  • Congress Approved $15 Billion to Save Entertainment Venues – Why Has Not a Penny Been Spent So Far?

    Lobbyists for the entertainment industry cheered a $15 billion bailout for music venues and other independent entertainment outlets closed by the pandemic, which Congress passed in late December and President Trump signed into law in January. But relief has turned to frustration, as not a single penny from the Save Our Stages Act has been sent out yet. “We honestly don’t know how much longer we’re going to have to wait,” said Audrey Schaefer of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a group created during the pandemic to lobby for federal aid. “Thousands of live venues need the money fast, and for many others it’s now too late.” The Small Business Association (SBA), which was charged with disbursing funds to independent cinemas, performing arts groups, music venues, museums and theatrical producers, has not even opened the application process for receiving grants. Only last week, the SBA issued guidelines on what information applicants will need to provide. And for many venue owners, it’s already too late. NIVA does not have a hard number, but it estimates that several hundred music venues have been forced to close for good in the two months since the economic aid package was passed. Unless the...Read original story Congress Approved $15 Billion to Save Entertainment Venues – Why Has Not a Penny Been Spent So Far? At TheWrap