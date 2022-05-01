DHS Secretary Says Administration’s Immigration Goal Is to ‘Increase Access’

Amid the ongoing border crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to confirm Sunday whether the Biden administration’s objective is to reduce illegal immigration into the U.S.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas suggested that the intention of the administration is to continue migrant admissions into the country rather than dramatically curb the flood of migrants that’s overwhelmed the border infrastructure and peripheral U.S. towns for over a year.

Host Bret Baier asked, “But is it the objective of the Biden administration to sharply reduce the total number of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border?”

“It is the objective of the Biden administration to make sure that we have safe, orderly, and legal pathways for individuals to be able to access our legal system,” Mayorkas replied.

Baier also questioned the removal process for migrants, suggesting that a large majority of the surge of the last year has gained entry into the country regardless.

“Individuals who are encountered at the border often make claims for relief under our laws. If they do not make a claim, they are apprehended and if they do not make a claim, they are promptly removed. If they make a claim then they have a right under our law to seek to advance that claim before an immigration judge. If a judge denies their claim, they are removed,” Mayorkas clarified.

“We do not believe that individuals who do not have a right under the law to be in the United States should stay in the United States. They should be removed,” he added.

Bret Baier noted that border patrol has been overwhelmed for many months by the massive influx of migrants. Additionally, there seems to be a shortage of judges to adjudicate the swell of immigration claims, he said.

“There is unanimity about the fact that the system is broken, which is why I and the administration and so many others continuously call for legislative reform. It is precisely why President Biden on day one of this administration submitted a bill to Congress,” the secretary noted.

When Baier asked Mayorkas what specific constructive action his office is doing to lessen the burden on border patrol, he asserted that the fiscal year 2023 budget includes provisions for more resources, personnel, and technology.

