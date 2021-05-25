DHS secretary makes unexpected visit to Miami after protecting Haitians from deportation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacqueline Charles, Michael Wilner
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seven months after President Joe Biden promised to review his predecessor’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for nearly 60,000 Haitians in the United States if elected, his top immigration official came to Miami Tuesday to tout his making good on his word.

Visiting the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with dozens of Haitian community activists and South Florida leaders for over an hour. During the meeting, he discussed the Biden administration’s announcement over the weekend to provide protected status to more than 100,000 Haitians currently in the U.S., and heard the community’s concerns.

“Our president, President Biden, made a commitment of Temporary Protected Status during the campaign,” Mayorkas said, standing in almost the same spot as Biden did when he met with a group of Haitian-American elected officials on Oct. 5, 2020, while on the presidential campaign trail. “He has realized that commitment.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, right, talks with the press after meeting with Haitian community leaders to discuss making good on President Joe Biden&#x002019;s promise regarding Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. The meeting was at the gallery at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, right, talks with the press after meeting with Haitian community leaders to discuss making good on President Joe Biden’s promise regarding Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. The meeting was at the gallery at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

On Saturday, Mayorkas announced that eligible Haitians living in the U.S. as of May 21 would be able to apply for Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The decision wasn’t just an extension for those whose status was set to expire on Oct. 4, but would allow a broader group of undocumented Haitians to apply for the humanitarian protection.

During the meeting, community leaders expressed gratitude but also raised a number of concerns. They ranged from the dire conditions in a crisis-laden Haiti, which influenced the administration’s decision, to the end of expulsions of asylum seekers, to concerns about the time Haitians will have to apply for the humanitarian benefit. Some also demanded the closure of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers and the reinstatement of the Haitian Family Reunification program, which allows certain beneficiaries of approved family-based immigration petitions to await approval in the U.S. The program was terminated by former President Donald Trump.

“This great decision is overdue,” said Steve Forester, a Haitian community activist who was among those invited to meet with Mayorkas. “Biden has expelled about 2,000 Haitians on 34 flights since Feb. 1 despite the crisis in Haiti making expulsions unsafe. Now the State Department should change our Haiti policy ... and President Biden [should] keep his Oct. 5 campaign promise to restart the Haitian Family Reunification program.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas singles out Haitian community activist Guerline Jozef for her activism on the Temporary Protected Status designation for Haitians living in the U.S. during his unexpected visit in Little Haiti on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas singles out Haitian community activist Guerline Jozef for her activism on the Temporary Protected Status designation for Haitians living in the U.S. during his unexpected visit in Little Haiti on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Guerline Jozef, one of three community leaders whose activism on the TPS issue was singled out by Mayorkas during the meeting, said the secretary’s unexpected visit was welcome.

“We heard a lot of different voices raised today, very strong, very powerful voices within the Haitian-American community here,” said Jozef, the founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance in San Diego, California, who flew to Miami for the historic meeting.

Jozef said that while more work remains to be done, Mayorkas’ visit was “a show of good faith..”

“He showed a willingness to continue to work with the community to bring a solution to the various concerns that were raised,” said Jozef, a vehement proponent of ending U..S. expulsions under the public health measure known as Title 42. The measure allows immigration officials to expel asylum seekers without due process.

Mayorkas’ visit to South Florida coincided with a roundtable discussion on immigration Tuesday by another member of the administration. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with Service Employees International Union airport workers at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

In both events, officials heard from activists, leaders and Haitian immigrants, who spoke of the need for a permanent solution for immigrants enrolled in TPS as well as those who remain undocumented.

“The immigration system is broken and it is time that it is repaired and we need strong leadership and courage to make sure that it happens,” said Marleine Bastien, the executive director of the Family Action Network Movement.

Bastien came not only with her concerns about a permanent solution for TPS holders and the 11 million undocumented migrants in the U.S., but during the meeting with Mayorkas raised concerns about U.S. policy in Haiti. Walking with a folder detailing atrocities under the current Haitian government, she said she hoped the DHS secretary would take back to Biden the call for the administration to heed the voices of Haitians asking for a change in U.S. policy toward the Caribbean nation.

Mayorkas didn’t make any promises, other than he would take some of the immigration concerns back to Washington for review.

“We’re grateful for this incredibly important short term relief but we want a long-term solution — immigration reform,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, as she headed into the meeting with Mayorkas. “We’ve had a lot of changes already early in this administration and I am hopeful that we can see a way forward to real immigration reform.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, walks toward the media for a quick gaggle with the press. Mayorkas met with Haitian community leaders to tout President Joe Biden&#x002019;s commitment to protect Haitians in the U.S. from deportation by granting Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The meeting was in the gallery at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, walks toward the media for a quick gaggle with the press. Mayorkas met with Haitian community leaders to tout President Joe Biden’s commitment to protect Haitians in the U.S. from deportation by granting Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The meeting was in the gallery at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Levine Cava also said that the Federal Register has yet to indicate when Haitians can start to apply for TPS, so she was concerned about the amount of time they would have once the process opens. She also raised concerns about the Central Americans whose TPS status is targeted for termination.

“There are other communities that are suffering that need the same relief and we are looking to the Biden administration to expand the program to those other countries,” she said.

Mayorkas, asked about the fate of Central Americans in the program, made no commitments.

In Washington, Buttigieg said granting TPS to Haitians was an “important step,” but the government can do more to expedite a pathway to citizenship for TPS holders.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do,” Buttigieg said. “That includes the comprehensive immigration package that the Biden-Harris administration has proposed, including a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, an expedited path for farm workers, for DREAMers, and for those with Temporary Protected Status, and good policies to address the root causes of migration from Central America.

“We actually have significant bipartisan support on a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, for TPS holders and for farm workers,” he added. “So Congress could start right there, right now.”

During the discussion, Buttigieg heard from several airport workers about their immigration experiences, and at one point thanked a worker in Spanish for sharing her story.

The secretary reacted strongly to the story of Marie Chery, a single mother who works as a cleaner at Fort Lauderdale International Airport who came to the U.S. from Haiti in 2002. She broke down in tears at the event, sharing her immigration struggle.

“TPS is an important step, but we need to make the situation more certain, more safe, more confident for everybody who is impacted,” Buttigieg said. “I don’t know how anyone can listen to your story and not think we have to do more.”

Both Buttigieg and SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry, who also addressed the event, said that the burden on essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for an immigration overhaul.

“We have many Haitian members in airports, in health care, in nursing homes throughout this nation who jumped for joy when that designation occurred,” said Henry. “It is long past time to honor essential workers and make our nation stronger and more prosperous by providing a pathway to citizenship for everyone who calls this country home.”

Recommended Stories

  • Former U.S. election security official on how disinformation is driving voting restrictions

    Republican lawmakers in Texas are moving closer to passing new voting restrictions, making it the largest to do so in the wake of fomer President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. Matt Masterson, former lead election security official for the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how Trump's false claims about fraud are driving changes to state laws.

  • DHS to announce cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after Colonial ransomware attack

    The Department of Homeland Security will issue new cybersecurity regulations on fuel and oil pipelines to prevent future cyber attacks like the one that crippled the Colonial Pipeline, senior DHS officials told the Washington Post.Why it matters: The new directives on pipelines demonstrate the significance of the Colonial breach, since only a few vital infrastructure sectors — like bulk electric power and nuclear plants — have to follow federal cybersecurity regulations in event of an attack. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The new regulations will be issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is a part of DHS and handles pipeline security.Companies that manage pipelines will have to immediately report to TSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency if they are targeted by a cyber attack, according to the Post.The companies will also be required to hire a cyber official and routinely test the security of their computer systems and correct shortfalls.In the past, the federal government only offered voluntary guidelines to pipelines.What they're saying: “The Biden administration is taking further action to better secure our nation’s critical infrastructure,” DHS spokeswoman Sarah Peck told the Post in a statement. “TSA, in close collaboration with [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], is coordinating with companies in the pipeline sector to ensure they are taking all necessary steps to increase their resilience to cyber threats and secure their systems," she added.The big picture: The ransomware attack against Colonial led to fuel shortages at gas stations in multiple states and could have significantly affected airlines, mass transit and oil refineries if the pipeline had been shutdown for a longer period of time.CEO of Colonial Pipeline Joseph Blount said last week that the company paid a ransom payment of $4.4 million to the cybercrime group responsible for the attack.The federal government has recommended that companies do not pay criminals during ransomware attempts over fears it would only encourage more groups to conduct future attacks. Go deeper: The new digital extortion More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DHS watchdog: ICE often deported migrant parents without an option to bring their children

    The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration did not "consistently" give migrant parents the chance to reunite with their children before deportation, according to a report released Monday by the department's Inspector General.Why it matters: The findings contradict previous claims by DHS and ICE that parents who left their children behind chose to do so, the report says.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnder former President Trump's family separation policy, ICE detained and deported migrant parents while their children were placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.What they're saying: "Although DHS and ICE have claimed that parents removed without their children chose to leave them behind, there was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children," the report states. "As a result, from the time the Government began increasing criminal prosecutions in July 2017, ICE removed at least 348 parents separated from their children without documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States."ICE even deported some parents without their children despite knowing the parents wanted to bring their children back to their home country.Investigators also found that some ICE records, which supposedly documented parents' decisions to leave their children in the U.S., were "significantly flawed."Some records noted that parents orally waived reunification but excluded the information parents received from ICE on the option to reunite, "making it difficult to determine whether they truly represent an accurate record of a parent’s knowing, voluntary decision regarding their child."The report recommended steps are taken to ensure ICE staff fully document and "obtain supervisory acknowledgement" on parent's preferences and working with relevant government officials to coordinate reunification for parents already deported without records stating their preference.The big picture: In May, the Biden administration began reuniting migrant families separated under Trump.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • VW says Lamborghini is not for sale after reported $9.2 billion bid

    The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Switzerland's Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management, Autocar reported. The report, citing offer documents, also said that the consortium would include job assurances for existing Lamborghini employees for up to five years and the creation of 850 new jobs.

  • EXPLAINER: How vaccine passports for global travel will work

    Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. Vaccination passports would add another digital layer to the multitude of existing coronavirus health and contact tracing apps many countries and U.S. states have rolled out.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • Here’s how to see a lunar eclipse, blood moon and supermoon at the same time this week

    Three celestial events will be visible at the same time in the western half of the country.

  • US cuts Mexico's aviation safety rating, curbing new flights

    U.S. regulators have downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group. The downgrade means that U.S. airlines won't be able to sell tickets on flights operated by Mexican airlines, a setback that will mainly hit Delta Air Lines, which has a partnership with Aeromexico.

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

    Without mentioning China, the US health secretary says experts must be allowed to evaluate the virus source.

  • NBA fines Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis for going to a club

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for violating the league's health protocol by going to a club.

  • Safaricom and partners plan Ethiopia ops in 2022

    A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next, year, it said on Monday (May 24).That's after it won a license to operate in one of the world's last closed off telecommunications markets.The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, bid $850 million, Ethiopian government officials said on Saturday (May 22).On Monday the consortium would aim to start providing telecommunication services from 2022. Shares in Safaricom surged almost 7% on the news.In addition to the license fee, the consortium plans to invest $8.5 billion in infrastructure.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described that as the "single largest foreign direct investment into Ethiopia to date".Ethiopia's Communications Agency said bidding would soon open for a second license. The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom.Africa's second most populous country hopes that opening up the telecoms market will create millions of online job opportunities.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Iconic New York tower bans solo visitors in a bid to cut down suicides

    Since opening in March 2019, the Vessel has attracted about 2.5 million visitors

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • John Cena: Fast and Furious star sorry over Taiwan remark backlash

    John Cena posts a video apology in Chinese after describing Taiwan as a "country".

  • More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

    More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. "Now, with another week left in May, half of all U.S. adults are fully vaccinated," White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted overnight. New coronavirus infections nationwide have settled into a sustained decline as more people become vaccinated.

  • Fauci, U.S. officials call for COVID origin probe

    ANTHONY FAUCI: "Because we don't know 100% what the origin is, it's imperative that we look and we do an investigation."Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called for further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus on Tuesday, after a recent Wall Street Journal report about illnesses at a Chinese virology lab raised new questions about where COVID-19 may have come from, but said he and other experts felt it was more likely naturally occurring.FAUCI: "Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence, as has happened with SARS-CoV-1, where it goes from an animal reservoir to a human. But we don't know 100% the answer to that."At the same White House COVID-19 briefing, senior adviser Andy Slavitt said finding the origin of the virus that has killed a reported three and half million people worldwide was a "critical priority."SLAVITT: "We need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don't feel like we have that now. We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be."Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra called for international experts to be allowed to further evaluate the source of COVID-19 in a second phase investigation during a video address to the World Health Organization, but did not mention China directly.BECERRA: "Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak." Government sources have told Reuters that U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology were seriously ill a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. On Monday, China's foreign ministry said it was "completely untrue" that three staff members at the Wuhan lab had fallen ill.Meanwhile, two Congressional officials have told Reuters that the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of COVID-19 AND how the Trump administration responded to the crisis.Last week, the House committee's Republican minority issued a report focusing particularly on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, asserting that there was "significant circumstantial evidence" that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been the result of a leak from the lab.