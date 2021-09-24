DHS secretary says the current immigration system is ‘broken'

In response to a question during a White House press briefing on Friday about migration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the recent border crossing by Haitian migrants to Del Rio, Texas, was different from other journeys across the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayorkas added that “we are dealing with a broken immigration system, and we need legislative reform.”

