DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) jumps 19% this week, taking five-year gains to 100%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) share price is up 45% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.3% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for DHT Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Because DHT Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, DHT Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 6.6% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 8% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. You could even argue that the share price was over optimistic, previously.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for DHT Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 100%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, DHT Holdings shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 0.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 18%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DHT Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

