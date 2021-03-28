- By GF Value





The stock of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.51 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, DHT Holdings stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for DHT Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Because DHT Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 12.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. DHT Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which is worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of DHT Holdings at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of DHT Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of DHT Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. DHT Holdings has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $691 million and earnings of $1.6 a share. Its operating margin of 47.20% better than 95% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks DHT Holdings's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of DHT Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. DHT Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. DHT Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.9%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, DHT Holdings's return on invested capital is 19.73, and its cost of capital is 2.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of DHT Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about DHT Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

