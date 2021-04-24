The Dia Art Foundation Expands Its Grounds in NYC

Sam Cochran
  • At the newly renovated Dia Chelsea, a gallery’s metal gate nods to the industrial building’s original garage door.
  • Walter De Maria, <em>The New York Earth Room,</em> 1977.
  • Max Neuhaus, <em>Times Square,</em> 197. The sound-based installation is one of six Dia sites in New York city, including the forthcoming return of Dia SoHo.
  • Walter de Maria’s <em>The Broken kilometer,</em> 1979, another Dia site in manhattan.
  • Designed by Architecture research office, the update to Dia Chelsea connects three neighboring buildings at 535, 541, and 545 West 22nd Street.
A thoughtful update to its Chelsea home ushers in a bold new chapter for the foundation

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

