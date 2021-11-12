MarketWatch

Now, research finds that getting two hours of sleep before the clock strikes 12 could be key in preventing heart disease. In fact, the large-scale study of more than 88,000 men and women in the U.K., which was just published in the journal European Heart Journal — Digital Health, claims to have hit upon the exact bedtime that’s best for your ticker. Much has been written about how a third of American adults are sleep-deprived, and that getting less than the recommended seven hours of shut-eye each night is linked with developing heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and depression.