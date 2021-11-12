Diabetes
Videographic on diabetes on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Videographic on diabetes on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. VIDEOGRAPHIC
A Massachusetts woman who almost lost her leg after developing a dangerous condition following a spin class is warning others to be aware of the symptoms of
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
Study finds that not getting enough of these 4 foods could increase your risk of dementia. Plus, ways you can protect your brain from dementia.
Small behavior changes can go a long way in giving people back control over their lives after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.
There’s some good news for ice cream and cheese lovers.
The Anne with an E star "will be cancer free" after the surgery, which she's undergoing after completing eight rounds of chemotherapy
Andi Rice/Bloomberg via GettyThere are provinces in Iran where it seems there have been more COVID cases than there are people. In other words, it’s possible that in some of the worst-hit regions, a whole lot of people caught COVID twice.That’s not just bad news for Iran’s 84 million people. It’s also bad news for, say, the 3 million people in Mississippi and the 5 million in Alabama. Experts believe Iran is vulnerable to reinfection because it’s under-vaccinated and has relied too much on fragi
Coronavirus cases are surging in several U.S. states with relatively high vaccination rates, prompting concern among health officials who had hoped inoculations would help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
New research has revealed that some forms of the common cold can offer protection against Covid-19, thanks to residual infection-fighting T-cells that prevent the virus from taking hold.
Your noggin will thank you.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared in cheeky commercials for the State Farm insurance company for roughly a decade.
Most children today receive the chickenpox vaccine as a routine part of childhood immunizations. Solidcolours/E+ via Getty ImagesIn July 2021, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presentation obtained by the press noted that the delta variant of COVID-19 “is as transmissible as chickenpox.” As some researchers have pointed out, the CDC’s comparison was an overstatement. Based on various studies and projections, on average a person infected with the delta strain of COVID-19 can infect si
Public employees protesting L.A.'s vaccine mandate put their hypocrisy on display during a recent demonstration.
Now, research finds that getting two hours of sleep before the clock strikes 12 could be key in preventing heart disease. In fact, the large-scale study of more than 88,000 men and women in the U.K., which was just published in the journal European Heart Journal — Digital Health, claims to have hit upon the exact bedtime that’s best for your ticker. Much has been written about how a third of American adults are sleep-deprived, and that getting less than the recommended seven hours of shut-eye each night is linked with developing heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and depression.
What's for dinner? Think twice before you eat that processed burger or frozen pizza, research shows
"Strawberry milk."View Entire Post ›
William Stork needs a tooth out. That’s what the 71-year-old retired truck driver’s dentist told him during a recent checkup.
Leading the charge is a Menlo Park based company called GRAIL, who has helped develop a new blood test, called Galleri, that can detect up to 50 different types of cancer at once- many of which are not routinely checked.
Childhood adversity is responsible for up to one-third of all mental health disorders, researchers say.
Hundreds of unexpected deaths, with no known link to COVID-19, reported in Tennessee during delta surge.