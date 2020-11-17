Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030

INTRODUCTION Diabetes is considered to be among the seventh leading causes of mortality worldwide. The chronic and debilitating nature of the condition has a severe impact on the quality of life of patients.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 400 million individuals across the world are currently suffering from diabetes; this number is estimated to reach over 570 million by 2030. , Insulin injection and non-insulin drugs are considered to be the primary treatment options for diabetes management. In addition, a number of innovative drugs / therapies for the treatment and management of diabetes have been developed; these are gradually being introduced into the market. It is worth mentioning that insulin, one of primary therapeutic solutions prescribed for treating diabetes, and a few other medications, require parenteral administration. Moreover, since glycemic control is required multiple times in a day, the frequency of administration of such drugs is high (3-4 times a day). There are multiple concerns surrounding parenteral drug delivery, such as chances of dosing-related errors, risk of microbial contamination and needlestick injuries. Since insulin and other such diabetes medications are usually self-administered, the aforementioned concerns are compounded, given that most patients lack the required medical training and / or are not cautious while self-medicating. As a result, there is a stigma associated with the risks of self-medication, which, in turn, has an impact on the patients’ adherence to prescribed medication regimens. Overall, the therapeutic efficacy is compromised, and patients fail to benefit from the recommended intervention.



Over the past few years, a number of companies have developed advanced drug delivery solutions, such as insulin pumps, pen injectors / autoinjectors, jet injectors, intranasal drug delivery solutions and microneedle-based patches, in order to address the aforementioned challenges. In addition, the stakeholders are actively focusing on introducing innovative features, such as the development of integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system (also known as artificial pancreas) with insulin pumps, artificial intelligence algorithms, visual / audible drug delivery confirmation notifications, automatic drug reconstitution, and error alerts. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of diabetes drug delivery devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

- An overview of the current market landscape of diabetes drug delivery devices available for delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, including information on device specifications, such as type of device (insulin pump, pen-injector / autoinjector, jet injector, microneedle patch, nasal delivery system, insulin port, oral delivery system and inhalation device), stage of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular, transdermal, oral, intranasal and others), mode of drug delivery (invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive), needle attributes (needleless, detachable needle, cannula, hidden needle and fixed needle), type of drug delivery system (mechanical method and electrical method), drug administration speed (fast and slow), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)), diabetes type (type I diabetes, type II diabetes and diabetes type (unspecified)) and type of drug (insulin and non-insulin). In addition, the report present the details of the companies developing these devices, including information on type of developer (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

- A detailed competitiveness analysis of diabetes drug delivery devices based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, route of administration, diabetes type, needle attributes, availability of needle safety system, self-administration potential, mode of drug delivery, device usability, drug administration speed and development stage).

- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020, covering technology integration agreements, product development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, product commercialization agreements, supply agreements, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements and other relevant types of deals.

- Elaborate profiles of the prominent players developing diabetes drug delivery devices. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- A review of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players engaged in this domain. It also features a benchmark analysis of top 10 big pharma players (in terms of annual revenues of 2019), based on their initiatives related to diabetes drug delivery devices.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for diabetes drug delivery devices. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. The report also features sales forecasts for the overall diabetes drug delivery devices market with a detailed market segmentation on the [A] type of device (pen-injectors, insulin pumps, conventional syringes and others), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous and others), [C] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [D] device usability (disposable and reusable) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- Who are the leading diabetes drug delivery device developers?

- What are the popular delivery devices currently being marketed / developed in this domain?

- What novel / advanced features device developers are focusing on to maintain a competitive edge in the market?

- What kind of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

- What initiatives big pharma companies have taken to expand their existing capabilities and comply with industry benchmarks?

- What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the diabetes drug delivery devices market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to diabetes and different routes of administration of diabetes drugs. In addition, it provides information on types of devices used for delivery of diabetes drugs. It also features a discussion on the existing challenges and future trends that are likely to impact this emerging market segment.



Chapter 4 includes an assessment of current market landscape of the devices available for delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, based on parameters, such as type of device (insulin pump, pen-injector / autoinjector, jet injector, microneedle patch, nasal delivery system, insulin port, oral delivery system and inhalation device), stage of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular, transdermal, oral, intranasal and others), mode of drug delivery (invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive), needle attributes (needleless, detachable needle, cannula, hidden needle and fixed needle), type of drug delivery system (mechanical method and electrical method), drug administration speed (fast and slow), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)), diabetes type (type I diabetes, type II diabetes and diabetes type (unspecified)) and type of drug (insulin and non-insulin). The report also features an analysis of the device developers, based on type of developer (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters, highlighting the leading manufacturers.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of diabetes drug delivery devices based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, route of administration, diabetes type, needle attributes, availability of needle safety system, self-administration potential, mode of drug delivery, device usability, drug administration speed and development stage).



Chapter 6 features an analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations that have been inked between the players in this market, in the time period 2015-2020 (till July). It provides a brief description on the various types of partnership models (technology integration agreements, product development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, product commercialization agreements, supply agreements, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements and other relevant types of deals) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. Further, it includes analyses based on year of partnership, type of partnership, type of device mentioned in the agreement and most active players. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 7 provides detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop diabetes drug delivery devices. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides a review of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in this domain. It also features a benchmark analysis of top 10 big pharma players (in terms of annual revenues of 2019), comparing them across various relevant parameters, such as number of marketed diabetes drugs, clinical pipeline, diversity of device portfolio, type of diabetes drug evaluated, type of diabetes evaluated and partnerships.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of diabetes drug delivery devices till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of device (pen-injectors, insulin pumps, conventional syringes and others), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous and others), [C] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [D] device usability (disposable and reusable) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 10 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the diabetes drug delivery devices market.



Chapter 11 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

